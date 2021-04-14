One year into the pandemic, we have lost over 6,500 Wisconsinites. For physicians like me who have worked on the frontlines and the families who have lost loved ones, vaccines offer a light at the end of the tunnel, but we still face a huge challenge. For us to truly be safe, Wisconsinites must have faith in science and in each other.
As a physician, I take an oath to protect my patients and I would never tell you to do something I wouldn’t do myself. I got the vaccine, had minimal side effects, and the feeling of relief I got from it was amazing. All three vaccines have gone through the rigorous safety and effectiveness testing the Food and Drug Administration has done for years with other drugs, but thanks to the researchers who put everything else aside to focus on getting us out of this pandemic, they managed to pass the same hurdles more quickly. Now that over 130 million Americans have been vaccinated, there’s a wide expanse of data supporting how safe the vaccines are. A tiny number of rare blood clots seen in some of the recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines has spurred the FDA to urge pausing its usage while they investigate to ensure the vaccine is indeed safe. These sorts of pauses are common with new drugs, and this review shows the FDA is doing its job.
As vaccine production and distribution continue to increase, the speed at which we recover from this pandemic will be determined by our willingness to play our part by getting vaccinated. Tired of masking? Staying in on weekends? Being unable to go to Rock Fest, Country Fest, Country Jam and the Eaux Claires festivals safely? Me too, but it won’t be safe for all of us to begin to return to that way of life until we achieve community immunity. Until a large proportion of our friends, loved ones and neighbors are vaccinated, we won’t be able to begin to return to normalcy.
If you want a summer of travel and barbecuing with neighbors, then the best thing you can do is get yourself vaccinated as soon as you are eligible. You can figure out when and if you are eligible at tinyurl.com/ymsa2fuy. Tell friends and family to get vaccinated, help elderly neighbors set up appointments, lend a hand at a local vaccination clinic. We are in the middle of a war that’s not over yet. In the past, this country has come together to support those on the frontlines. Now we must do it again.
It is your patriotic duty to get vaccinated. President Donald Trump did it. I practice in Durand in Pepin County. Some people in my community refused to mask at first. Then after getting COVID, they became the most disciplined mask-wearers. Now as many of my patients voice their concerns about the vaccine. I worry the importance of getting vaccinated will be a lesson that people will again have to learn the hard way. Polls show that the groups most likely to be vaccine hesitant are the people in communities like mine —in rural areas — but I have faith that we can do better.
Durand is a small town. It is a place where neighbors look out for neighbors. The best way to do that now is by getting vaccinated and helping our friends and family do the same. As a family doctor, I am going to do my part to make sure people have the facts and get vaccinated. I hope you will too.
Hunt is a board-certified family physician who has practiced family medicine and urgent care medicine in the Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Durand communities for over 17 years. A member of the Committee to Protect Medicare, he resides in rural Eau Claire and works in Durand.