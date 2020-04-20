Earth Day is my favorite holiday of the year.
Didn’t used to be. When I was a child, it was Christmas and Easter. Presents and candy. Santa and the Easter Bunny over Mother Nature.
But that changed in 1970. Fifty years later, what matters most is “presence” and “eye candy.”
It seemed novel back then, a developing idea, but Gaylord Nelson’s brainchild is simply the expression of a human population feeling growing pains and nagging joy at one and the same moment in history. Earth Day is the “natural resource Thanksgiving.”
I happen to believe strongly in the “here and now,” of living in the moment. To me, “heaven” is an ongoing project, the direct result of what we make of life in vivo. The great philosopher Belinda Carlisle had it right: “Heaven is a place on Earth.” And as the statesman John Galsworthy once said, “If you do not plan the future, you cannot have one.”
Earth Day is that commitment. It is us saying, “the future starts now.”
It could be no more obvious here and now, at the confluence of COVID-19 and Climate Change. Two great crises converge upon us, all of us, across the globe that we call home.
You’ve heard the clever bumper sticker slogan “There is No Planet B”? So wise to recognize the value of what you have, of both the source and the product, of the scope and magnitude of the hand that feeds you.
Because, if you take a moment — right now — to think about it, we are more than human — we are oxygen-producing trees, we are the songs of birds. We are walking, talking seeds of sunlight energy. Our hearts and souls are the size of oceans. In 1970, Gaylord Nelson spoke the realization out loud, and we installed it in our annual living calendar as April 22.
So please, celebrate with me now, today, and for tomorrow too. Get out and walk, yes, but raise your face to the sun, and feel its gift. Seek out the brightly-colored birds of the air and the secrets of mammals. Place your hand, palm down and naked, to the beating breast of the soil. Ask questions that matter: Which cloud is that? Which star? Which tree? What systems tie them together? And how do I figure in?
Earth Day, every day, because it’s smart, because it’s practical, because it’s generous and giving and hopeful.
Oh, and my second-favorite holiday? Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Betchkal is a freelance writer from Eau Claire.