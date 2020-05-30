At Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire
Cynthia and Chad Anderson, Fall Creek, daughter, Rayven Terri Anderson, May 18.
Cheyan Shackleton and Dakota Peterson, Cornell, son, Liam Wayne Peterson, May 26.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.