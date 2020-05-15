In July while visiting Wisconsin, President Donald Trump said farmers were “over the hump” when referring to the undeniable ruin our state’s agriculture industry has seen in recent years. I wish the president could have joined me out at our family farm the first week of March — maybe then he’d reconsider believing better days are ahead for America’s Dairyland.
After four decades in operation, we sold off the last of our herd, adding to the more than 2,000 Wisconsin dairy farms that have been lost since Trump took office. And all that was before the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which is tragically hitting dairy farmers particularly hard.
There’s no denying that rising costs, low milk prices and operational inefficiencies have all contributed to this statewide decline for years. However, Trump’s economic policies have only exacerbated the problem by pitting family farmers against corporate special interests and leaving farmers in a worse position to face a crisis.
Before it was commonplace in western Wisconsin, and years before coronavirus came to our state, our family made careful investments in our farm to bring it into the 21st century and transition into a fully organic operation. I’m proud to say our farm flourished during this time, with our milk profits nearly doubling.
Unfortunately, just as we found our footing in our new venture, the Trump administration relaxed federal regulations around organic farming. This opened up the organic dairy industry to big business and bad actors — flooding the market with cheap and low-quality products.
A few months after Trump’s comments, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made headlines at the World Dairy Expo in Madison where he defended these policies, saying, “In America the big get bigger and the small go out.”
At the event, I had the opportunity to question Perdue about the administration’s lack of enforcement or accountability in farming. I outlined how family farms across Wisconsin were feeling squeezed by these policies, and about my worry for the future of our state’s long-held farming traditions. Perdue listened and told me he’d look into it. I never heard back.
Flash forward to March 2 of this year. After multiple years of organic milk prices not nearly breaking even and our debt rising, our family made the painful decision to auction off our herd in a last-ditch attempt to avoid complete financial ruin. We milked our 600-plus-cow herd one last time before we loaded them up onto semi trucks and shipped them off to Texas, where they would join a dairy operation with over 2,000 cows. Our next step is to sell the farm that was built on the land my family has owned for almost 150 years, hoping we can make enough to pay off our debts.
I don’t know what the future holds for our family or our community. What I do know is that when Wisconsin is losing more than two dairy farms per day, something has to change. Those in charge also need to be held to account — which is why I’m proud to join Opportunity Wisconsin in its efforts to fight for an economy that works for working people.
Adams, 68, is a dairy farmer from Eleva and a steering committee member of Opportunity Wisconsin.