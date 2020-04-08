It was with great sorrow that I watched the video of Capt. Brett Crozier making his final trip down the gangway of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier he had formerly commanded.
Having spent over 10 years in the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator with multiple deployments on board numerous aircraft carriers myself, I have a special appreciation and admiration for the capabilities and accomplishments of the commanding officers of our nation’s fleet of aircraft carriers. These are all, without exception, individuals of the highest caliber who have excelled at every endeavor during their naval careers.
Crozier was clearly in a difficult and unprecedented situation. His was thought to be the first naval vessel afflicted with the coronavirus and while he had been trained to deal with any number of other threats, this virus was completely new to him and everyone else. Ten positive tests on board quickly multiplied into well over 100 within a few short days, which apparently prompted Crozier to send off a letter pleading for further assistance. The Navy cites this letter, which found its way beyond the normal chain of command and perhaps reflected poorly on the U.S. government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation, as the reason for his dismissal.
Perhaps proper procedures were not followed, but this is something that should be investigated by those within his uniformed chain of command and not an impulsive decision made by a civilian group of bobble-headed "yes" men — secretary of Defense, secretary of the Navy, et al — who are more concerned with maintaining an image of loyalty to the president as well as creating a positive image for the president himself, rather than doing what is right. It sickens me to see our president adding to the insult with his continued bloviating on the topic in his typical incoherent manner. In stark contrast was the appreciation and overwhelming support for Crozier by his crew as evidenced in an emotional sendoff captured on video.
There are striking similarities between this incident and a malaria outbreak during the Spanish-American war experienced by Teddy Roosevelt, the namesake of the ship Crozier commanded. Both men displayed great courage in speaking up in the face of significant personal risk in order to save the lives of those with whom they served. Sacrifice and courage, characteristics of great leaders and something sorely lacking in our current administration.
History may never accurately determine the number of lives saved as a result of this decision. Fair winds and following seas, Capt. Crozier.
Ayres, an Eau Claire native, totaled nearly 400 carrier landings and was awarded the Air Medal for heroic achievement in flight during his 10-year career in the Navy.