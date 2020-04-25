On April 7, I spent 15 hours in a mask and gloves behind plastic sheets in the government center of El Paso, Wisconsin. It was not a health emergency as you would normally foresee one, but nonetheless one of significant importance to the well-being of Wisconsin voters and their democracy.
At 7 a.m., Wisconsin disconcertingly opened its polls despite a statewide order by Gov. Tony Evers to stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19. I volunteered as a poll worker because of the state’s critical shortage in staff. I’m proud of the team I served with and of the significant efforts taken by all amid the risks present during a pandemic.
Voters and poll workers who turned out for the elections deserve appreciation. Except they should not have had to, and the polls should not have been open, unnecessarily risking the spread of COVID-19. This strained citizens’ faith in our voting processes and the mental health of Wisconsinites — many of whom made the decision to turn out to vote and risk becoming ill — against the better advice of their own government and medical professionals telling them to stay home. There are now over 200 deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
One voter I spoke with detailed how his older sister had died of COVID-19 complications. He came out to vote knowing the risks because he didn’t receive his absentee ballot in the mail. Another voter thanked polling staff and apologized because our parties in Madison had not “fixed this mess.” Many others mentioned the somber decision of having to choose between health and civic duty.
Despite the fear, the environment at my location was calm. A reasonable number of voters allowed for social distancing and the periodic disinfecting of voting equipment. Others across Wisconsin were not so lucky. In Milwaukee, five of 180 polling sites remained open, sowing confusion and crowds. Long lines formed in Green Bay where only two of its usual 31 polling locations opened. Many did not receive absentee ballots in time.
There is no justifiable explanation for why Wisconsinites had to risk their health to participate in these elections. Reasonable alternative solutions existed, should have been implemented, and must be for polls later this year. First, the date of the election could have been postponed. Second, absentee ballots could have been mailed to all voters, with the time extended for their return. Further, the elections could also have been held over a several-day period to reduce crowding, or the National Guard could have been mobilized house-to-house to help people in need.
The successful 2014 elections in Liberia during the Ebola outbreak are a good example of how voting can continue during a health emergency. After two postponements, careful planning and the implementation of practical health procedures allowed officials to bring voters safely to the polls.
Reasonable measures are feasible. Efforts were made by many in Wisconsin to implement alternatives to voting in person, but they were not heeded by Republican leaders who openly disparaged them. It appears they expected low turnout would favor the reelection of their incumbent Supreme Court candidate. These said leaders gambled with our lives in the name of political gain.
It is the state’s responsibility to protect not just the health of Wisconsin citizens but also our democracy through the next round of elections.
Lewien, an Ellsworth native, has over a decade of experience working to support international elections for The Carter Center and other organizations.