5 years ago — 2015
The U.S. women’s national soccer team defeats Japan 5-2 to win the World Cup as Carli Lloyd scores three goals.
10 years ago — 2010
Tar balls from the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico are showing up on beaches in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
20 years ago — 2000
President Bill Clinton invites Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to Camp David in an effort at Mideast peace.
35 years ago — 1985
Debbie Sol, 26, is sentenced to 15 years in prison in Dunn County Court for conspiring to kill her ex-husband.