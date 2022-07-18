5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire city clerk Donna Austad, who’s worked at City Hall for 30 years, is retiring.
10 years ago — 2012
A trail camera photo from northern Buffalo County reveals a wild roaming cougar between Mondovi and Gilmanton, the second verified sighting in Wisconsin that year.
20 years ago — 2002
The Western Wisconsin Renewable Energy Co-op narrows its list of locations for a new $56 million ethanol plant to sites in Colfax and near Wheeler.
35 years ago — 1987
Doctors say Wisconsin has its first case of a child being born with the AIDS virus.
