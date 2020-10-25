5 years ago — 2015
The D.R. Moon Memorial Library in Stanley, built in 1901 and a member of the National Register of Historic Places, plans a $1.7 million addition.
10 years ago — 2010
Culimeta-Saveguard, a high-tech manufacturing company based in England, has plans to create 56 jobs in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2000
School officials discuss how to proceed with plans to renovate Memorial High School after bids exceed a $12.5 million estimate.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. government announces the largest budget deficit in its history: $212 billion.