On April 7, I showed up for my shift as an election poll worker in Wisconsin.
It was dark at 6 a.m. when I arrived. And it was dark when I left at 8 p.m. to go home, shower and bag my shoes and clothes for a week’s storage in the garage. The gloves and face mask, also bagged, went into the garbage.
Ten other workers would stay and continue to count the absentee ballots and pack up equipment and supplies. No one complained; few people talked. It was as if they understood that the real disease surrounding us was far, far worse than the corona virus. This wasn’t an ordinary election. And like so many of late, it wouldn’t be decided by voters, but by Republican legislators and Republican courts that are corrupting and ultimately destroying America’s democratic institutions. This was the Wisconsin Pandemic Election.
The city of Eau Claire election officials worked for months to prepare for the spring election - training and scheduling poll workers, ordering supplies, testing machines, securing poll sites, advertising times, dates and locations. But in March, city officials had an additional worry. The state had two coronavirus deaths and two people in our county had tested positive. Eau Claire began planning for "what if" and almost overnight as face-to-face contact ended, the city erected a tent city drive-thru polling site in a downtown parking lot. For ten days, City workers from all departments took shifts alongside regular poll workers handing out directions and collecting information through narrow slits in car windows, distributing ballots, and envelopes, sanitizing clipboards and pens all through the day.
Elections haven’t been democratic in Wisconsin for almost a decade: In 2011 former Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators redrew voting districts that guarantee their candidate wins. When 53% of votes in 2018 went to Democrats, they only received 36% of Assembly seats. Evers became governor in a state-wide election the same year, but those same unelected Republicans stripped his powers before he set foot in the capitol. How is this government by the people? How is it democracy?
In Wisconsin, laws that govern elections are constantly shifting as Republicans legislators block voters in every possible way. The background fight in this particular election was between Evers, a Democrat, attempting to protect Wisconsinites by postponing the election and Republicans - Sen. Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Robin Vos - who feared losing a Supreme Court seat if the turnout was large. A killer virus couldn’t have been more opportune for their position, but it took the Republican courts to ensure the outcome.
Voters and poll workers were right to be afraid of the coronavirus exposure. At 9 p.m. on April 6, just 11 hours before polls opened, I got word that the Wisconsin Republican Supreme Court voted 4-2 to refuse to postpone the election. But if anyone from Milwaukee had called me, where 175 poll sites were closed because of no workers, leaving only five open to serve a city of more than a half million, I would have been there.
Hildebrand, who raised her family in Eau Claire before retiring, worked as a program manager, small business owner and grant writer.