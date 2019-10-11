As a dairy farmer in Spring Valley, I’ve learned about my neighbors’ love for the land and their animals. We'll celebrate this today with National Farmer’s Day.
Farmers know we don’t own the land even if we have a deed with our name on it. We’re just using it and then it passes on to a new generation. While farming is a business, it’s also an honor to produce food in an environmentally sustainable way.
Son-Bow Farms, which my wife Kristi and I own, put those values together during the past few years as we installed a new process for handling manure. Our manure de-watering system, as it's called, not only saved money for our farm but also reduced wear on local roads, recycled our manure into a dryer compost and reclaimed sand bedding for our cows. The system, designed by Aqua Innovations of Wisconsin, doesn’t use chemicals to pull out the water, so we can send the equivalent of distilled water back into area waterways. The combination of Aqua Innovations’ process and our sand reclamation practice is the first and only of its kind in the world.
Previously, we sent thousands of trucks to put sand-laden manure and semi-loads of water on our fields. Aqua Innovations’ Nu-Way dramatically decreased fuel and labor costs. Nu-Way starts by separating manure solids from liquid nutrients that can be used to add phosphorus or nitrogen to our silage crops that feed the 1,400 cows on our farm.
With the new technology, the solids can be temporarily stored on the farm or sold as fertilizer. The pathogen-free liquid nutrients, one high in phosphorus and the other low in phosphorus, can be applied to soil. The Nu-Way process likely saves us more than $500,000 per year.
Experts say the complex manure de-watering system could help farmers in western states under stiff water and methane limits. Farmers around the world face similar challenges, and we encourage them to look to the Midwest and Wisconsin innovations such as Nu-Way.
I am fortunate to have a background in accounting that helped Kristi and I pay for the investment with savings over time. We share this information at area conferences and are eager to talk with individual farmers.
Change must come for Midwest farmers. The margins are too thin. There’s no room for error. Our cows and the land require great care. Otherwise, we are out of business.
You can help. We need your patience when you see a manure truck moving slowly. Our manure applications sometimes draw complaints about the smell, but new practices shorten that time. Give us a few days of discomfort to support our good ecological practices. Know that we are concerned about clean water and runoff. Our families drink the water too. Our land’s productivity and our animals' comfort depend on clean water and appropriate fertilizing, which limits runoff into lakes, rivers and wells.
Our family also invites you to sign up for a farm tour at Travel Wisconsin. Once you see farmers in action and talk to them about their devotion to the land and their animals, you'll understand why an accountant turned into a farmer to do the hardest — but most rewarding — work of his life.
Richardson is an accountant and co-owner of the 2,400-acre Son-Bow Farms about 50 miles west of Eau Claire.