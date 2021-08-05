Republicans who control Wisconsin’s Legislature recently seized control of how the UW System continues to respond to the vagaries of our current pandemic crisis. I truly wonder if they know what they have gotten themselves into.
For 13 long months, from March 2020 until my retirement in April, I was intrinsically involved in helping UW-Stout — and the greater Dunn County area — navigate how to continue to provide a quality education for students while keeping them, campus employees and the community as safe as possible. But on Aug. 3 the Legislature’s GOP-dominated Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules voted along party lines to require that any policies the UW issues about mask wearing, testing, vaccines, etc., be brought before the committee as emergency rules.
This means Republican legislators will have the final say on how the UW responds to the pandemic. Good luck to them because the old adage, “if you break it, you bought it,” certainly applies.
As a former member of the UW-Stout Chancellor’s Cabinet, and a former member of the Dunn County Community (pandemic) Recovery Team, I know first-hand how important it is for chancellors and UW System administrators to be able to respond — or pivot, as we called it — quickly as circumstances changed. We instituted important testing and masking requirements that mitigated the spread of the virus both on campus and in the community. Anyone who wants to check on the results of those actions can visit bit.ly/2WNBGIH. The numbers are all there.
But these successes didn’t just happen. Fine-tuning these requirements required daily meetings to review data and explore new strategies. It consumed the time of administrators at UW-Stout and across the UW System.
Again, as someone who was in these meetings for 13 months, it is ludicrous and would have been counter-productive to have to put these decisions before the Legislature before they were implemented, knowing that some of these strategies would be struck down, not for public health reasons, but simply to appeal to a Republican voter base that wants to treat this pandemic like a simple irritation that will disappear with or without governmental intervention.
So I applaud UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank, UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt for announcing that all students, staff and visitors will now be required to wear masks indoors, decisions that came after the Republicans tried to seize control of the UW pandemic response apparatus. I hope that all chancellors — and UW System President Tommy Thompson — follow suit with similar decisions. The rise of the delta variant requires this response.
If the Republicans want to challenge these decisions, let them have at it. The UW has science and good public health practices on their side.
Mell, a former executive director of Communication and External Relations at UW-Stout and a former Leader-Telegram managing editor, owns Mell Communications in Eau Claire.