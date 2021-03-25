The last decade has been tempestuous for the politics of education in Wisconsin. This February marked a decade since the passage of Act 10, a bill that significantly undermined the ability for educators and many others in the public sector to unionize and participate in collective bargaining.
Act 10 essentially eliminated a crucial means for supporting some of our state’s most vital workers — groups that provide essential services to our well-being. In Wisconsin, education, health care, social services and infrastructure still lack the type of support they need.
Those of us on the inside can no longer resort to euphemism. Our institutions of higher education are not “dynamic” but rather, underfunded. Cost-cutting measures have provided a diminished experience for both our instructors and our students. Education does not work best when squeezed from all sides. A look at the infrastructure, personnel and students within our universities provides ample fodder for our shared cognitive dissonance: eradicated programs, outsourced campus services and students shaken down with late-registration fees, parking tickets and meal plans. In short, we’ve lost a sense of the Wisconsin Idea — the notion that education animates, nourishes and advances the public life of all Wisconsinites. The last 10 years have made the Wisconsin Idea more fantasy than reality.
The grave effects of the last decade have become so apparent among Wisconsinites that they can be written in a CliffsNotes version:
Wisconsin’s Brain Drain. Since 1980, our state has lost more highly educated talent than it has gained. How many times have we been informed by our brightest students that they have no desire to stay in the state after graduation? The allure of the Twin Cities, Chicago, or even beyond is too great.
Rural population decline. As rural towns shrink, so do revenues for the schools in those places. Ultimately, districts are asked to consolidate.
Prison overcrowding. It is estimated that Wisconsin prisons are operating at 130% of capacity.
Foxconn. What is left to say about Scott Walker’s boondoggle that hasn’t already been said?
Now is the time to reconstitute the Wisconsin Idea: to reanimate the power of education, advance the efficacy of civility, and cultivate the notion that knowledge itself is a public good. Since the recession of 2008, the Wisconsin Legislature has consistently cut the budget for education, both at the K-12 and collegiate levels.
We, the members of Stout United — UW-Stout chapter of the American Federation of Teachers — voice our support for the 2021-2023 executive budget for the state of Wisconsin presented by Gov. Tony Evers on February 16. As educators, we believe that the humanity and the cogency of Evers’ proposals have been rendered more acute by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most of the country in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, UW-Stout shifted completely to online instruction in March 2020. During the course of one week, all of our teaching moved to a virtual platform. Discussion boards replaced in-person discussion, videoconferences replaced face-to-face meetings, and Wi-Fi took the place of blackboards.
At Stout, we soon learned that the digital divide is real: Our students face real inequities in terms of their internet connectivity.
Appropriately, Evers’ budget provides $200 million for rural broadband across the state, while $190 million is allotted for the UW System more generally; even with this increased funding, the decade-old tuition freeze will remain in place, thus continuing to provide Wisconsinites an education at a reasonable cost.
At a time when we’ve realized the importance of clean air, Evers’ budget calls for $50 million toward heating, cooling and ventilation systems. The budget prioritizes special education, nursing and student health services. Now, when so many of us have been cut asunder from our most meaningful relationships, Evers’ budget asks for a $55 million investment in mental health support for minors.
As mentioned above, most promising for the UW System is the restoration of bargaining rights for public-sector unions. According to the budget, educators, administrators and staff would all be classified as what we are: frontline workers — a designation that assumes even greater weight during these pandemic times.
We urge all readers who believe in the value of public education to write or call their state representatives expressing their support of Evers’ budget proposal. This is Wisconsin’s chance to bounce back.
Anzzolin is an assistant professor of Spanish at UW-Stout. Other members of Stout United, an American Federation of Teachers champion, also contributed to this column.