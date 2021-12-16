The COP26 held in Glasgow, Scotland, was deflating for hopes of major changes. India and Russia did not even attend, and the conferees could not arrive at planetary solutions for the climate crisis.
One gleam of light emerged, however. “Bankers Took Over the Climate Change Summit” was the New York Times headline of an article by Christopher Caldwell. My first thought was, “Why not?” Climate activists have been stymied for years, the window for change is closing, and pessimism is mounting that we can stay below a 1.5-degree Celsius temperature on the present course of CO2 emissions.
The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) is new and composed of 450 institutions including Bank of America, BlackRock, Moody’s, Bloomberg and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. If nothing else, this group was signaling a concern about the imminent global catastrophe. John Kerry, the former secretary of state and point man for the Biden administration on climate issues, said, “There’s no budget of any country that can do what we need to do.”
The thorny side is that these trillions of dollars are funds held in trust by the banks which invest the money. They have a “fiduciary” charge to protect the interests of their depositors and not use the money in their own financial or ideological interests. But the world climate crisis is a violation of fiduciary responsibilities. What use is having trillions in savings while the world is destroyed?
The Biden administration has proposed a rule that would require fiduciaries to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as well as the interests of the depositors. GFANZ has developed a set of guidelines for banks setting targets for supporting the transition to a net-zero economy.
We have cities and corporations already moving along the roadmap to net zero — 12 American cities have set the goal to be carbon neutral by 2050, electric buses are roaming our streets, California mandates that the sale of gas-fueled cars will be banned by 2035, and GM is going to produce its F-150s as electric trucks by 2035.
An all-out commitment on the order of the Manhattan Project is needed now. The banks and their depositors need to choose investments which withdraw funding from carbon-intensive industries and fund businesses with net-zero goals. Guidelines for target-setting for banks can be downloaded from the UN Environment Program Finance Initiative.
So far, we’ve not seen the market be a good judge on climate matters; the exception being the progress in ESG investing. These proposed rules and guidelines are all about disclosure, which by itself is not going to solve our problem. Some are already saying the finance industry must move toward mandatory reporting and big oil and gas companies mandated to provide a credible transition plan or lose the bank’s lending and underwriting services.
The rush toward irreversible climate change is a matter of physics, not politics. Depositors will have to collaborate with banks, industry will have to collaborate, and federal, state, and city policies will have to commit. The transition away from fossil fuels toward solar, wind, biofuels, nuclear generation and reliance on natural gas will move us closer to net zero.
We would like to see our financial advisers and banks set the targets as outlined in the UN guidelines. We would like state and federal governments to mandate disclosure of investment. Perhaps some are already doing this and we, the investors, should know who they are and support those decisions with our deposits.
That is a win-win solution. If we can get to net zero, all children will have a livable planet. If we don’t, the matter of a few dollars will be moot.
A special thanks to my brother, David, who has written a comprehensive essay on “Net Zero by 2050.”
