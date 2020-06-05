We were all deeply stunned, saddened and outraged at the senseless murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
We have watched with heavy hearts as people around the country, including many of us here in Eau Claire, have protested the continued systemic racism that leads to people of color facing danger in simply living within our society.
To our black and brown friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and classmates, we mourn with you, we see your pain and we join you in demanding justice and change. I, as a white person, cannot fully understand your experiences, but I am here to listen, learn and lend my voice alongside yours.
Floyd’s murder is only the most recent example of the system of racism on which American institutions are built. This includes the American education system. It is another urgent siren demanding change within our institution.
Here in Eau Claire, Mary Ann Hardebeck, our administration and staff have worked hard to address inequity and honor our community members of color in many ways, adding Hmong language courses and starting the dual-language immersion program being two examples.
Just recently in the policy and governance committee, Jim Schmitt and I discussed the need to clearly address equity in our multilevel system of supports, and board member Joshua Clements and I expressed our support for board member Eric Torres’ vision of seeing tracking and skill-level based courses eliminated from ECASD.
Even so, we have far to go. We have achievement gaps in all the same places that nearly ever school district in the country faces. We have inequity among racial, gender, special educational groups and others. We are working toward dismantling these obstacles, but we are not yet there.
Tonight, I ask for my colleagues on the board, our administration, our staff and our community to join me in calling for a radical effort to address the inequities in our system, policies and practices. To be bold in calling out areas that affect our students in systematic ways to rob them of the opportunities given to the privileged many. To no longer settle for simply noting that students of color are underrepresented in some of our schools and many programs or overrepresented in our disciplinary procedures. To instead use our voices to demand results and to hold our district, and one another, accountable.
We cannot do it alone. Our district is predominantly white, and it takes only a glance to see that our board is predominantly white and male. We need to listen to and learn from voices of color, female voices, voices from the LGBTQ community and others who have experiences that we do not.
Together we can make change in our district to eliminate the barriers that exist. I am willing to ask the hard questions, to have the direct and difficult conversations that are needed, and I believe that many of you are willing as well. Will you join me in learning, asking, teaching, following, leading and acting to make the changes we desperately need? I hope that you will.
Nordin, Eau Claire school board president, delivered this message at a board meeting on Monday.