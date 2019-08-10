Public art seems ever in the news these days.
After a process that seemed to this casual observer needlessly fraught — with unnecessary rancor, questions raised and perhaps some less-than-adult behavior — the much discussed veterans memorial will have its own dedicated space in Altoona, in the River Prairie parkland.
While many are disappointed in this turn of events, I’m frankly glad of it. Given the nature of the veterans memorial, the solemnity and gravity inherent in the commemoration, its siting should not be a cause for controversy. This is a memorial that ought to inspire quiet contemplation, remembrance and appreciation. It will become a part of the rolling River Prairie greenscape, growing to fit its setting as it should.
Then what of the Forest Street gardens, peaceful and green, verdant beside the river? If the real estate remains open, I have a suggestion.
The garden works as a wonderful metaphor for many things. To plant a garden is an act of optimism, of belief in the future. One doesn’t plant seeds in the morning and expect results in the afternoon. Rather, one plants a garden knowing full well the time investment, the care and nourishment necessary to bring about a fruitful harvest.
The metaphor works for communities as well. Ours is a nice example of that. If you’ve been down to Phoenix Park on a Thursday summer evening, you’ve been witness to both the garden and the nurturing thereof. Those children, dancing and laughing in the labyrinth before the musicians? They’re the ones this is all about. The future. Our future.
And all those others, on the hillside and the further lawn? That’s us, and this is what the things we believe in and value look like. It’s community, and it takes work. And it’s way worth it.
In keeping with that flow, then, my suggestion is this: Why not create a memorial to peace, the sanctity of life and the future, there along the river in the Forest Street gardens? There’s no more appropriate place. And I’ve an idea for what such a proposition might look like — just a suggestion, mind you.
Picture a shallow bowl of moderate diameter. Around its perimeter dance groups of children, every one different, every one looking to one another, holding hands and laughing. Caught in mid-step.
In the center of the bowl three jets shoot streams of water straight up, so the children look as children do, when given the opportunity to dance about in a fountain. And among the jets stands the figure of a woman: their mother, your mother, our mother. Her arms are outstretched, hands open to catch the water, and her face is raised skywards, with just enough side-eye on the kids. And her face is lit with the same radiant joy that shines from the children’s — the simple joy of life lived free from fear and hatred, and the wonderment that is her children, dancing in a fountain.
She is life, and they are our future. And that’s the stuff that really matters.
Gardner, of Eau Claire, is a writer, photographer and arts activist affiliated with the Artisan Forge Studios group.