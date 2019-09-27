Legislation has once again been introduced in Wisconsin to legalize assisted suicide. If passed, Wisconsin legislators risk unnecessarily endangering the lives of people with disabilities.
"Assisted suicide presents a clear and present danger to the many people who struggle to access quality health care either because they can’t afford it or because they are part of a group that faces medical biases," says Lisa Blumberg, an attorney and disability rights activist, who protested assisted-suicide legislation in Connecticut. Legalized assisted suicide would feed prejudices many hold toward those with disabilities and stoke doubts many people have about the quality of life persons with disabilities enjoy.
People with disabilities know all too well the discrimination faced when seeking medical treatment. Adding lethal drugs to the mixture would further devalue our very existence, leave us fighting yet another battle to save our own lives. It would lead to further mistrust in the medical profession. Assisted suicide would drive health insurance administrators concerned about profits to push covering the less expensive cost of assisted suicide over life-saving treatment. Please, let’s not create a system that gives preference to cheap lethal drugs over treatment. Our disability allies deserve so much better than a society that provides insurance companies perverse incentives to deny treatment while offering cheap assisted suicide pills instead.
Although proposed as a means to prevent patients from experiencing pain from a terminal illness, relief of pain is not one of the main reasons why patients in Oregon request lethal drugs. The five top reasons (loss of autonomy, lost abilities, loss of dignity, incontinence and feeling like a burden) are conditions that persons with disabilities experience on a daily basis. There are many available services that could address these situations, rather than introducing lethal drugs as an "option." And, it raises the important question: Why do people without disabilities who feel despondent get suicide prevention, while persons with disabilities or terminal illness are offered suicide assistance?
Once assisted suicide is legalized, there is no real protection against tricking or coercing the patient to request lethal drugs. And, there is no medical supervision required when the patient is actually taking the drugs. An abusive caregiver or greedy heir to the patient’s estate could pick up the lethal prescription and place the drugs into the patient’s food without his or her knowledge or consent. Because there is no independent witness, the bill’s requirement of "self-administration" of the lethal drugs is a hollow promise. This places people with disabilities, especially those with limited cognizance or mobility, at even graver risk.
Wisconsin should reject any policy that leaves the door wide open for the abuse and coercion of some of the most vulnerable members of society, in particular, persons with disabilities. I urge Wisconsin lawmakers to work instead toward guaranteeing equal access to health care for all.
Endres, of Eau Claire, is a disability advocate.