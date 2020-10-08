I was lucky as a kid.
My parents taught me that, in the history of the world, our country was unique and our republic valuable.
And that to honor it, each one of us is obligated to serve our democracy in one way or another.
I grew up in the shadow of the Greatest Generation ... men and women who gave selflessly to defeat fascism and win WW-II. My father was an infantry officer in the famed 32nd Red Arrow Division. My grandfather was a doughboy in WW-I; although badly wounded, he lived through intense German artillery one night in France. Many of his buddies did not — and for the rest of his life, grandpa’s upper leg and the back of his neck looked like someone had gouged most of them away with an ice cream scoop. When my turn came in the early 1970s, I became a firefighter in the Air Force.
I have come to value and trust the opinions of men and women in uniform for two reasons: Every vet and active duty man or woman has taken an oath to preserve and protect our beloved Constitution — to defend it with our lives if need be. As many have.
And, secondly, it matters not what political party a service member is inclined to favor. Paramount is our mission to defend our country. Most military leaders are much more objective than politicians of any stripe.
So when they speak, I listen carefully. More than any presidential election I recall, in 2020 they are critical of a sitting president because they honor our constitution:
• Retired Army General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell is on record saying Mr. Trump “lies all the time.”
• Retired Marine General and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis pines that, “Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people.” He is cited last month in the Atlantic magazine as determining Trump “is unfit” as commander in chief.
• Retired Marine General and Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly is quoted as reflecting, “I think we need to look harder at who we elect ... and put them through the filter: What is their character like? What are their ethics?”
• Retired Army General Martin Dempsey notes, “America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy.”
• Last month, 489 retired officers, enlisted leaders, ambassadors and senior national security officials went on record opposing Trump’s reelection.
Personally, one of my heroes is the late Senator John McCain who endured over four years of torture as a POW in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War. I sought out the senator in his 2008 run for president to thank him for his service, noting especially his time as a POW. As we shook hands, he looked me in the eye and said softly, “Thank you. It was my duty to my country.”
All you need to do is attend a military funeral or watch TV and see a flag-draped casket drop to its final resting place to be slapped with the reality that these men and women gave their lives for their country and that their families endure the loss.
They, and their families, are not suckers or losers.
In closing: Every four years especially, we can serve our republic by voting. Regardless of our political preferences, we all need a solid commander in chief.
I ask all of us to carefully and objectively consider evidence and, for the love of our Constitution and as service to our country, cast a ballot.
Pooley, of Eau Claire, taught English and journalism at Memorial High School and recently retired as a counselor from the Off Campus School, an alternative high school.