I don’t share the excitement of those salivating at the prospect of bringing back passenger rail service to Eau Claire after a decades-long absence.
I have nothing against trains. My hometown for a time was the “end of the line” for the Chicago & North Western route from Chi-Town to southern Wisconsin. I rode it a few times as a kid when we went to visit our grandparents in the big city. Also, my grandfather worked many years for C&NW.
So while my heart says yes to the Amtrak expansion plans, my head and pocketbook have serious doubts. President Joe Biden has proposed $80 billion to improve and expand Amtrak service as part of his infrastructure plan. The preliminary goal locally calls for four trains a day from Eau Claire to St. Paul, with stops in Menomonie, Baldwin and Hudson.
“Where service has been reliable and competitive, people use it,” Scott Rogers, chairman of the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition told the Leader-Telegram recently.
I agree. I also agree that it would be hard to turn down rail funding that would then go elsewhere, but I struggle to see how passenger trains can be competitive with driving for most people along the Eau Claire to Twin Cities corridor.
I think about my limited experiences driving to and from the Twin Cities. I usually go to one of two places: the airport or the Xcel Energy Center for Wild hockey games.
For the former, I usually either drive to a “park and fly” location near the airport or take one of the many Groome transportation vans from Eau Claire directly to the terminal. I find it hard to believe a train could be cheaper or more convenient.
I also believe it would be hard for a train to compete with car travel to other Twin Cities locations. I figure my trips to the Xcel Energy Center cost me about $35 to $40. That’s $20 to park the car and another $15 to $20 for gas.
So if Amtrak from Eau Claire costs, say, $20 each way, it makes sense to sit back and enjoy the trip. But it’s not that simple.
You see, I have four tickets to the Wild games I attend, so suddenly the $40 round trip becomes $160 for four people. Not “competitive” with driving.
Not only that, but with my car I don’t have to worry about leaving the game early to catch the train home, or waiting who knows how long for the next train. Also, my guess is the train would stop at St. Paul’s Union Depot, leaving me a 1.3-mile walk to and from the arena, unless I want to take a bus, cab or Uber, further raising my costs and hassle factor.
I presume the same would be true for folks going to Target Center, Vikings or Twins games, or even the airport or Mall of America.
On my last trip home from the Twin Cities on a weekday in March, I couldn’t believe the traffic volume most of the way back. And it was mid-afternoon … I’m sure rush hour is much worse.
But as anyone who drives I-94 or any other interstate highway knows, a huge reason for the congestion is the volume of semi-tractor trailers hauling goods. Menards, Wal-Mart and Fleet Farm all have distribution centers in the Chippewa Valley, and hundreds upon hundreds of trucks come and go from them daily.
Sure, it would be much easier to ship goods by rail, and I’m sure those and many other companies do what they can, but these businesses all have way too many stores to stock by train, so semis are the only practical option.
My fear is that because “federal grants” will bankroll the proposed Amtrak expansion, folks will look at it as “free money.” And because almost nobody seems to care about our national debt anymore ($28.2 trillion as of this writing), nobody will care how much red ink the trains spew.
I do.
At the very least, I hope an in-depth cost-benefit analysis is done of the Amtrak expansion plans here and elsewhere before we open the proverbial federal spigot. Who will use the trains? How often? What companies would commit to regular usage? How much would they be willing to pay?
This is what businesses do before embarking on major spending. And, ultimately, it’s the same cost-benefit analysis we all will do before deciding whether to hop on board or drive over on I-94.
Huebscher, former Leader-Telegram editor, lives in Eau Claire.