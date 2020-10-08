Mask wearing and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic have provoked discussions concerning rights and liberty. An incident that occurred more than seven decades ago remains an ever relevant lesson, indelibly imprinted in my mind.
As an 18-year-old college freshman, I wrote an essay for an English composition class. Recently, my roving 12-year-old dog had been arrested merely for “running at large,” and I had been fined. Adding insult, the local newspaper had reported the incident. Alarmed at first, I quickly became incensed. Not only had my lifelong buddy’s freedom been curtailed, but we had been stigmatized publicly. The writing assignment presented an opportunity, and I poured my soul into the paper. Passionately, I wrote how my friendly dog had been my steady companion for almost my entire cognitive being.
Eventually, my English professor invited some of us to read our papers to the class. Standing in front of my classmates, I read how, during the Great Depression, my grandmother had purchased a puppy for 50 cents and given him to me. A picture in my mother’s scrapbook showed the 6-year-old me beaming at the small bundle of fur cradled in my arms. My pet was constantly at my side; he waited outside a friend’s house while I visited; he met me when I came home from school.
My chum was a lousy fighter; I never saw him win even one of his occasional scraps with other dogs. But he succeeded immeasurably as a lover — a sociable, tail-wagging seducer of every human he met. And that’s why the report’s “at large” phrase really got under my skin. To my thinking, “at large” usually denoted dangerous fugitives; in the animal world a bear, a wolf or a cougar might fit the expression — surely not my aging, lovable pal. Why should I be forced to limit his freedom, his right to roam? The concluding lines of my essay castigated the absurd dog law, and I returned to my seat.
A young female student in the front row stood up, turned, and faced me. New to the class, I hadn’t noticed her before. As she stood before me, I became aware of a pronounced scar that extended from her nose to her cheek and lip. After a moment, she spoke. She told how as a small child she had played with a stray dog; the dog had suddenly become wild and severely gashed her face, resulting in the tell-tale blemish. There, standing in front of me was the resonating, irrefutable reason for the law that my essay had berated.
Now, 72 years later, I can affirm that no grade I could have received for my essay could possibly have been high enough to erase the memory of that moment. And I’ve realized that liberty requires a condition: Do no harm to others. Health experts, including NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, have advised that wearing masks and avoiding crowds will reduce the transmission of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
A “liberty” that can harm others is not liberty.
Weiss, of Eau Claire, is a freelance writer and retired dentist.