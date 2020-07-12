I was intrigued when I first heard that the Madison and Milwaukee school boards (and others around the nation) have voted to remove police officers from their buildings.
But then reality kicked in, and I wonder if this is such a great idea. I guess each school district that opts out of “school resource officers” will find out. The stakes, I believe, are huge.
I grew up in a small town where the idea of police in schools would have been folly. If you got out of line at school, most parents quickly dealt with the issue. Also, I may have been naive, but I don’t remember any cases of weapons or illegal drugs being on the premises.
I haven’t spent much time in any secondary schools in decades, but from what I’ve read, safety isn’t something that can be taken for granted any longer. Schools everywhere are funneling all visitors through one entrance, which is closely monitored. School shootings have devastated our nation. Bullying may have been a factor in some of the on-campus violence.
Maybe it’s bad parenting, absentee parenting, or whatever, but safety concerns prompted the placement of officers in the schools in the first place. If that concern is deemed no longer valid, then by all means reassign the officers out of the building and back on the streets.
But if bullying, possible weapons, drugs and ongoing disciplinary problems continue to be concerns, then the decision to remove the officers is mind-boggling.
We hire teachers to teach, not to break up fights, sniff out drugs and guns, keep the bullies under control and otherwise try to clean up the messes that society dumps at the schoolhouse doors every morning. I can’t think of a worse way to show support for our teachers, counselors and principals than to inform them that they are the first and only line of defense when things turn violent in their classrooms and hallways.
In case you missed it, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling will make it easier for religious schools to get public money to essentially compete with public schools.
Nothing, and I mean nothing, is more important to parents than to be assured that their children are safe at school. And if there is even a whisper that schools have become dangerous because discipline has broken down, I guarantee that any parent with the means will relocate their children to a place where safety is ensured and where teachers can teach.
I am aware that due to recent developments in Minneapolis and elsewhere, trust of police has taken a hit. But if we are to get to a better place where we truly do judge people by their character rather than their skin color, then we have to apply the same principle to those in law enforcement, the vast majority of whom truly do try their best to “protect and serve.” You can’t march and riot in opposition to stereotyping certain individuals or groups, then turn around and do exactly the same thing to those in uniform. Those who act this way only unmask their hypocrisy.
I no longer have children in school, but if I did, I’d be hugely concerned about any action that would make them and their classmates less safe and compromise the teachers’ ability to do their jobs.
Huebscher, of Eau Claire, is a retired editor of the Leader-Telegram.