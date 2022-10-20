As the mid-term elections roll around, here’s what I worry about. Our Declaration of Independence promises universal “unalienable rights.” Our national ethos favors self-reliance and individualism. And we have a healthy skepticism about just how much government intrusion in everyday life we’re willing to tolerate. But that’s only part of the story, the part that ignores our very contradictory past. Despite our cherished narratives about ourselves, we are also a nation built on a bedrock premise — established long before 1776, and apparently continuing right up to today — that all men, and women, are not created equal. So, I worry that we have in our national DNA, embedded deep beneath our stated democratic ideals, a demonstrated preference for authoritarianism. On one hand, we celebrate liberty. On the other, as a nation, we have long accepted the idea of the one or the few holding power over the many, doling out favors to loyalists and punishment to those who disobey.
Looking back, I’m talking about the institution of slavery, of course, but not only slavery. Yes, it took almost 250 years and the deadliest war in our history for some of us to decide that a practice begun here in 1619 was wrong. I say “some of us,” because unfortunately, as we know, that war didn’t settle things. We’re feeling the nationwide backlashes, the retrenchment of white privilege and white supremacy, even now. Perhaps especially now.
But the list goes on. As a country, we seemed more than willing to cheat, rob, and try to exterminate the many millions of natives who were here long before white Europeans arrived. Our nation’s other original sin. Based on the premise that the first Americans were not only inferior to whites but could be manipulated, lied to, and controlled with impunity. Women were another group to be controlled, ostensibly for their own good. Because they were considered incapable of sophisticated thinking, among other things, they were forced to submit voicelessly to their male superiors on all matters, public and private. It’s amazing to be reminded that women have had the right to vote in this country for only a hundred years. And just as amazing, actually appalling, to see that lawmakers (mostly men) and courts (mostly men) are still engaged in trying to restrict women’s power in public and private spheres.
There are other examples. Our nation’s assumptions about immigrants of all colors — who’s worthy and who isn’t — throughout our history and, well, right up to now. The continuing attempts to impose on all of us, by law, a national religion. And what about our love affair with billionaire corporate CEOs, akin to rock stars if you trust social media? These men (yes, mostly men) can do whatever they want to whomever they want and we watch fascinated, cheering them on, maybe more than a little envious of that kind of power. And money. We’re so enraptured that we even chose one of them to be president of the United States.
I fear we like autocracy too much. It soothes us, because it promises stability, even if that comes with a loss of freedoms for everyone. It’s inextricably part of who we are, who we’ve always been. Ignoring all the lessons of world history, too many of us seem to believe it will care for us and speak for us on our behalf. Trust the “great man.” Believe what he says and act accordingly. Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party are huge fans of Vladimir Putin and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, two of the world’s most notorious autocrats. And something like half the country, including all those Republican politicians who now contort themselves in astonishing ways to demonstrate their obedience, are big fans of Trump, a man who cares about the rest of us only to the extent that we can help him return to power by whatever means necessary.
So, yes, I worry. That in Wisconsin and nationally we’ll vote for people who want to limit the rights of those whose rights have been limited from our very beginnings. That we’ll vote for people who have learned from their master to love discord, people who thrive on stoking anger, fear and hatred as a means of maintaining their control. They’re eager followers of a man who promises to make America “great” again, which is to say to make it wholeheartedly and explicitly a nation of inequality. Government not by the people but by the few or ... the one. And if we choose those kinds of people this time around, what lies in store for us in 2024?
Jack Bushnell is an award-winning playwright, essayist and children’s author, and a retired UW-Eau Claire English professor.