As the mid-term elections roll around, here’s what I worry about. Our Declaration of Independence promises universal “unalienable rights.” Our national ethos favors self-reliance and individualism. And we have a healthy skepticism about just how much government intrusion in everyday life we’re willing to tolerate. But that’s only part of the story, the part that ignores our very contradictory past. Despite our cherished narratives about ourselves, we are also a nation built on a bedrock premise — established long before 1776, and apparently continuing right up to today — that all men, and women, are not created equal. So, I worry that we have in our national DNA, embedded deep beneath our stated democratic ideals, a demonstrated preference for authoritarianism. On one hand, we celebrate liberty. On the other, as a nation, we have long accepted the idea of the one or the few holding power over the many, doling out favors to loyalists and punishment to those who disobey.

Looking back, I’m talking about the institution of slavery, of course, but not only slavery. Yes, it took almost 250 years and the deadliest war in our history for some of us to decide that a practice begun here in 1619 was wrong. I say “some of us,” because unfortunately, as we know, that war didn’t settle things. We’re feeling the nationwide backlashes, the retrenchment of white privilege and white supremacy, even now. Perhaps especially now.