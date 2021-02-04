If you have not yet seen the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma,” I’d encourage you to check it out.
The first image in the film is Sophocles quote, “Nothing vast enters the life of mortals without a curse.”
Former Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and Pinterest executives, developers and engineers were interviewed for the film. One was the co-inventor of the Facebook “Like” button, which was originally envisioned as a positive, encouraging feature, but soon evolved into something far more negative. How these tools are used today is different than what was expected and intended by early developers.
Tristan Harris, former member of the Gmail team and design ethicist for Google comments, “When you look around you, it feels like the whole world is going crazy. You have to ask yourself, is this normal, or have we all fallen under some sort of spell?” While at Google, he started asking questions about the addictive nature of the inbox and email. “Two billion people will have thoughts that they didn’t intend to have because a designer at Google said this is how notifications will appear on that screen that you wake up to in the morning.” He had a conscience, raised the issue within Google, but Larry Page did not listen. Harris left and co-founded the Center for Humane Technology and is featured throughout the film.
Our personal data is not collected to be sold but is used to build models to predict our actions. Whoever has the best models wins. As we are modeled through our online activity, we are fed news, feeds, information that line up with our model. This gradually growing imbalance and bias leads directly to the polarization we are now experiencing in our country.
Silicon Valley tech has been trained by the likes of Stanford University on how to make technology more persuasive and behavior changing. According to Harvard professor and “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism” author Shoshana Zuboff: “They have learned how to effect real world behavior and emotions in users without ever triggering the user’s awareness. Users are completely clueless.”
For those who want to learn more about this, but don’t have Netflix, the book “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now” by Jaron Lanier is referenced in the film. In a thought-provoking statement he maintains that our attention being sold to advertisers is not the product of social media companies. He states that this is too simplistic. Instead, “It’s the gradual, slight, imperceptible change in your own behavior and perception that is the product.” Changing what we do, how we think, who we are. We are subtly being manipulated.
To me, this is all very scary stuff. We are experiencing the results of this today in human polarization, extremism, hate, riots, shootings, the unraveling of societal norms. We are told that we should be skeptical about what we read online or view in the news, to validate and confirm. How do we do so during a time of widespread fake news and intentionally manipulated information? We have gone from the information age into the disinformation age. Our democracy is under assault. We are all susceptible to what we are presented online and through broadcast news. There are studies linking mental health problems to the use of social media. Sadly, those most susceptible are our youth and those who already have a chip on their shoulder. Social media has become very good at recognizing that chip and growing it into a boulder out of control.
These social media companies are now some of the richest in the world. Alarmingly, the only way they can remain that way is to continue down their same path and continue to build on their current model of manipulation. We need to find a way to remove ourselves from their spell.
Hoffmann, who resides in the Eau Claire area, is CEO of WIN Technology.