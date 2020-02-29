Today launches the beginning of Women’s History Month, which Congress expanded in 1987 from one week to a full 31 days.
I’d like to honor strong females in the Chippewa Valley and beyond, particularly those who may have been called “bossy” or “difficult” (or rhymes with “witch”) just for doing their jobs or simply walking through the world. My list of living and dead innovators, icons and everyday activists is far from inclusive; I hope these ideas spark your own.
This is for Aretha Franklin who took a man’s song, “Respect,” and turned it into an anthem; and for physicist and astronaut Sally Ride — first woman in space — who was not “Mustang Sally.” For New York U.S. Rep. “Battling Bella” Abzug, whose slogan in the 1970s was “This woman's place is in the House — the House of Representatives," to current catalysts-for-change Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and our own Kathy Bernier and Jodi Emerson.
For mavericks Sarah Palin and Mother Teresa. For all of the "women behind the men," like first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, still promoting literacy and fitness, and for Melania Trump who tries, though there are so many bullies. For tough-as-nails influencers Eleanor Roosevelt and Gloria Steinem.
For all band members of Pussy Riot and the Dixie Chicks; for my five sisters who still show me the way and for my dump truck-driving best friend.
This is for Marie Curie, winner of two Nobel Prizes, who died because of her work, and for Berta Cáceres, assassinated for hers: saving Honduran forests. For Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg who battles forces at the same age as girl-warrior Joan of Arc. For the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, who survived a Taliban bullet and continued her education anyway. For first grade teachers everywhere (we feel your commanding influence even now) and for Menominee children’s advocate Ada Deer.
For living their truth: actresses Laverne Cox (who happens to be trans) and Emma Watson (who happens to be outspoken) and animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin (who happens to be on the autism spectrum). For “bad girls” Betty White and Angelina Jolie. For Princess Diana and Calamity Jane and any girl who’s been called a “tomboy” or any tomboy who tried to be girlie.
This is for Elizabeth Warren and all the rest who persisted, like combat veteran and double amputee Senator Tammy Duckworth and Eau Claire City Council member Catherine Emmanuelle.
For the gritty ones like redwood-tree protector Julia Butterfly Hill and U.S. Marine Corps’ Lorna Mahlock, first black female general who was just commissioned last month.
For dancer Ginger Rogers who performed everything her male partner did except backwards and in heels; for every behind-the-scenes female CFO, vice president or provost whose role is sometimes similar.
This is for real life “hidden figures” — mathematicians and engineers Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — whose brilliance is finally acknowledged.
For suffragettes Susan B. Anthony and Sojourner Truth and for my activist friends Sharon Hildebrand and Barbara Gosch, still at it year after year.
For Tarana Burke who humbly launched “MeToo” as a voice of empathy for girls who were abused and for all the women who spoke up to make a movement. For my brave colleagues and students.
For Rosa Parks, standing up to injustice by sitting down; for our first female U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who led the way so another exceptional woman could become a celebrity known simply as RBG.
For 95-year-old Freddie Glass Jensen, our local Rosie the Riveter, who took the workforce by storm; and for 18-year-old Raya Kenney, currently designing a memorial to honor working women from WWII.
For young adult authors Suzanne Collins (“The Hunger Games”), J.K. Rowling (“Harry Potter”) and Angie Thomas (“The Hate U Give”) who influenced girls around the world to fight back and do the right thing. For Kao Kalia Yang, whose lyrical stories captured one family’s immigrant experience, and for Maya Angelou who taught generations just why the caged bird sings.
This is for 19th century trailblazer Elizabeth Cady Stanton and for Hillary Rodham Clinton; for the famously one-named movers and shakers: Adele, Beyoncé, Cher, Ellen, Madonna and Oprah.
For Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone who sang their outrage; for Civil Rights leaders Diane Nash, Gloria Richardson and Miriam Feingold who built a movement to combat theirs.
For labor organizers Tillie Olsen and Crystal Lee Sutton (real-life “Norma Rae”) who taught us that an injury to one is an injury to all. For Tina Fey, New York Times best-selling author of “Bossypants,” who proclaimed “(*)itches get stuff done.”
See is a freelance writer from Lake Hallie who works as an academic advisor at UW-Eau Claire and teaches in the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program.