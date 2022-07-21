With all the news recently and controversy over the Supreme Court’s other rulings, you might have missed West Virginia v. EPA. In the case, the court invalidated the Clean Power Plan, a strategy once proposed by the EPA to set limits on emissions from polluting coal-burning power plants and encourage utilities to turn to clean energy.

This decision, siding with fossil fuel corporations over EPA expert scientists, is out of step with the views of the overwhelming majority of the American people and will cause them real harm. The solution? We need legislators who are willing to support policies to limit emissions and invest in clean energy. Doing so will protect our planet and our health while creating local jobs and saving Americans money.