Schools are the lynchpins of strong communities. They are the gardens for our children to grow into well-educated citizens. They foster the skills and knowledge that are necessary for both healthy minds and bodies throughout their lives. And since 1964, Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10 (CESA 10) has advanced these objectives while proudly serving the state in its mission to deliver quality service at the lowest possible cost to taxpayers.

Too many recent incidents at school have left parents concerned for the safety of their children. No one — not student, parent, nor teacher — should feel unsafe in a school. Schools cannot operate as constructive spaces for learning and development if members of the community believe that they or their loved ones are in danger.