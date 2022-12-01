Schools are the lynchpins of strong communities. They are the gardens for our children to grow into well-educated citizens. They foster the skills and knowledge that are necessary for both healthy minds and bodies throughout their lives. And since 1964, Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10 (CESA 10) has advanced these objectives while proudly serving the state in its mission to deliver quality service at the lowest possible cost to taxpayers.
Too many recent incidents at school have left parents concerned for the safety of their children. No one — not student, parent, nor teacher — should feel unsafe in a school. Schools cannot operate as constructive spaces for learning and development if members of the community believe that they or their loved ones are in danger.
CESA 10’s mission is to make sure that students and faculty members in the school districts where it operates are protected from harm. In fact, we have engaged in projects across Wisconsin where school safety has been a focus.
In line with our construction management work, we have proudly helped schools create secure entrances that are effective at controlling random access to a school building with cost-effective design and construction. CESA 10 has also assisted multiple schools in ensuring that their student loading areas are safe from vehicle intrusion, along with creating safe pedestrian areas.
In 2019, we consulted with numerous security-focused organizations and government agencies, such as the Center for Safe Schools, to compile a comprehensive school safety plan that promotes best practices in emergency prevention and mitigation. With this template, we helped nearly 50 districts create new school safety plans.
We also performed security assessments to ensure that our schools’ measures and practices provided adequate protection for their students. As part of this process, we collaborated with law enforcement consultants on a wide variety of potential issues, from exterior fences to offsite athletic facilities. In total, we performed security assessments for 20 school districts in 2019 alone.
While it is necessary to develop and implement robust response plans, these plans need to be adequately funded in order to guarantee the safety of our children. Therefore, CESA 10 took several steps to help school districts secure the resources necessary to implement their security plans. After the Wisconsin state Legislature created the 2018 School Safety Initiative, we helped write nearly $5 million in school safety grants for 45 school districts, and additionally held a grant writing workshop for another 75 schools. Furthermore, we provided cooperative pricing on security film so that schools could afford critical surveillance technology.
Public concerns over school safety may ebb and flow, but the safety of students and faculty remains our highest priority. We will always take the steps necessary to safeguard children from harm while on school grounds. Doing so is an inherent responsibility and one that we take seriously. We strive to ensure that your confidence in us to protect your children never wavers.
Charlie Schneider is executive director of Facilities Management and also currently serves as the interim agency administrator of CESA 10, which encompasses 29 member districts across northwest Wisconsin.