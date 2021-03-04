The United States Postal Service is the most trusted, reliable and respected federal organization in the U.S.
However, the USPS has had a budget deficit for most of the past 15 years ($2.8 billion for the past year) for a variety of reasons: 1. electronic delivery of communications, leading to a growing reliance on profits from parcel delivery; 2. limits on the ability to control labor costs (almost all employees are unionized federal employees) and to close inefficient facilities; 3. competition from private parcel delivery services, such as the one owned by the postmaster general; 4. most recently, the impact of COVID-19 on the USPS workforce; and 5. the need for an updated business model. However, USPS is in immediate crisis for two principal reasons, and both are human-created and can be solved relatively easily, if there is political will.
First, Section VIII of the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006 requires that the USPS pay the pension/retirement benefits of all employees for 75 years, up front, for all existing as well as newly hired employees, instead of using a pay-as-you-go system. The cost of doing this for the past 15 years has been from $8 billion to $10 billion annually, which accounts for most of the USPS deficit each year. The aggregated deficit is $188 billion; about $100 billion is attributable to the up-front benefits payment. There is no public or private business or organization with a similar requirement.
Second, the current postmaster general has deliberately crippled the USPS by issuing orders which have the effect of slowing down, diverting or otherwise affecting mail delivery in the name of “budget efficiency” or austerity. This was, by the way, deliberately timed to affect delivery of ballots in time for the national election. Citizens who receive their medications by mail have experienced unreasonable delays in delivery. Time-sensitive payments are delayed, and recipients are charged late fees. Paychecks are delayed. Absentee ballots were never received.
A major cause of the slowdown is Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s order to remove, disable and even destroy high-speed mail sorting machines. Those machines were highly efficient and required fewer humans to do the task. He also ordered the removal of mailboxes, shortening of post office hours, closing of post offices and changes in scheduling and routing. Taking the USPS down and selling off its assets to private delivery companies would be a definite advantage for DeJoy, who has an ownership interest in a private mail delivery service in direct competition with USPS.
The solutions are relatively simple but face stiff political opposition.
First, rescind Section VIII of the PAEA of 2006, especially the sections which require a 75-year forward payment of pension costs. Return the excess withheld benefits payments to the USPS. The PAEA contains a number of worthwhile provisions. We should not throw the baby out with the bath water by rescinding the entire act.
Second, replace DeJoy with someone who has the necessary knowledge, experience and professional commitment and does not have the intention of taking down the post office. Although the president cannot fire the postmaster general, except for “just cause,” because he or she is appointed by the USPS Board, he can replace board members and/or fill vacancies and, through the board, dismiss the postmaster general and hire a new one. President Joe Biden has already begun this process. He must be urged to complete the process and rid the USPS of DeJoy.
Third, in regard to an updated business model, Congress must pass the current version of S. 2755. The Postal Banking Act would permit post offices to provide certain banking services. Many other industrialized nations provide these services through their public postal services. Although the banking interests will oppose this as a duplicative and unnecessary service, the fact is that these services would be made available to many persons without access to banking services or who would not otherwise make use of traditional banking services.
If all three of the above proposals were implemented, the USPS would, once again, be a financially healthy institution, contributing to the economic health of the nation and providing essential services for all citizens.
Smiar is chair of the Eau Claire County Board and represents District 15.