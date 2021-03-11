It isn’t a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention that trust, in our institutions, in the media, in our government, in each other, is at an all-time low.
According to one survey, only a third of Americans trust their government “to do what is right” — a decline of 14 percentage points from just a year ago. There are lots of reasons for the decline — from social media’s amplification of a tidal wave of misinformation to case after case where officials’ public statements don’t align with their personal behavior and actions. We know when people lose trust in their church, the church collapses. Likewise, when people lose trust in their government, government collapses.
On top of the challenge posed by an erosion of trust, the pandemic forced a change in how local government conducted its business. Like other businesses, because it wasn’t safe to meet face to face, the Eau Claire City Council began to conduct its meetings online. There were questions about open meeting laws and how virtual meetings met or didn’t meet those requirements, but in the end, the council moved its meetings online. Like many first time attempts at conducting online meetings, no one considered how the tools online platforms offered might improve governance — they simply took a face-to-face meeting and put it online.
Two quick examples of online tools the council could use but is not currently using. The city uses Cisco’s Webex as its online platform and Webex allows the use of a chat box for participants to share comments or questions with everyone on the call or individually with another participant. Webex also offers a polling function. For example, participants could be asked, “Do you favor a city-wide mask mandate, yes or no.” Because it tabulates instantly the council would know, for example, what percentage of participants favor or oppose a mask mandate. I’m not suggesting that the council would have to decide based on the majority of respondents, but it would provide additional feedback to the council as it makes a decision. The council could also choose to respond to comments or questions in the chat box as time allowed and all chat box comments and questions and responses would become a part of the meeting’s transcript as all meetings are recorded.
Why is it important to use these tools? As anyone who has experienced not being listened to knows, being listened to builds trust and engagement, but it’s not a passive process. Good listeners are able to ask thoughtful questions in a manner that isn’t critical or off-putting. They can demonstrate that they’ve heard input, thought about it enough to ask clarifying questions, and that they can accurately paraphrase the speaker’s position and rationale. Using online tools like the chat box and the survey function is one step the council could take toward actively listening to and engaging with the citizens the city is trying to serve.
I know many people can’t wait to get back to face-to-face meetings — but I would urge the council instead to utilize the available online tools and conduct their meetings in a hybrid format, both virtually and face to face. It’s certainly easier for busy people to attend an online meeting on a Tuesday night in January as opposed to getting in a cold car and driving to City Hall. In fact, if a hybrid option was adopted I wouldn’t be surprised if the council would see more people getting engaged in the governance process.
Finally, I’m not suggesting virtual options are perfect — they aren’t. Many people are uncomfortable putting their thoughts in writing and others, whose native language may not be English, may also find submitting comments in writing to be difficult. And of course some people don’t have access to the technology to attend online meetings, just as others lack the time or transportation to attend face-to-face meetings. In some ways, holding meetings both online and face to face might be the best of both worlds. Is it too farfetched to believe hybrid meetings using all the tools available might lead to improving citizen engagement and thus building trust in local government? Perhaps it’s worth a try.
Allen, of Eau Claire, is a co-owner of Rural Co-Creation Strategies, a consulting firm focused on creating inclusive and collaborative strategic plans for communities and organizations.