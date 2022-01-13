Several people have asked us why we went to the sheriff to initiate an investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. Over the last year, we have been subjected to scathing criticism and disrespect, especially by the County Board Chair, Nick Smiar. We believe it is time to provide an explanation.
After the county treasurer theft in 2015, two other criminal cases occurred in the county. In one case, a temporary employee wrote checks to herself, was discovered and prosecuted. In the other case, an employee was falsifying timecards and was prosecuted. Both investigations were handled by the Sheriff’s Office and referrals were made to the district attorney.
In 2019, a third criminal incident occurred by an employee of the Department of Human Services. Instead of having the sheriff investigate, county administration insisted that this case should be investigated by the city police department. This decision deviated from protocol. Two county employees (not from DHS) approached us and asked why a crime by a DHS employee was being handled in a “special way.”
We consulted with legal counsel and were informed that as county board supervisors we had a “responsibility as elected officials and citizens of Eau Claire County” to report, to the Sheriff’s Office, both the theft and the change of protocol.
The investigation of the DHS employee was handled by the Eau Claire Police Department. The criminal complaint stated that she had used her county-issued credit card to purchase items for herself. As well, the employee acquired gift cards for herself from a state-funded program intended for disadvantaged youth. The complaint stated that receipts for purchases were not retained properly, requisition forms were not found, and the records were so poorly organized the purchases were difficult to trace. The DHS employee was found guilty and was ordered to pay over $11,000 in restitution.
That same year, 2019, the Department of Human Services went over budget by $3.2 million. This included a $1.2 million “accounting error.”
We were concerned about mismanagement of DHS finances, the substantial overage in spending, and a possible coverup and mishandling of the employee theft. That compelled us to approach Sheriff Ron Cramer and suggest the sheriff conduct an investigation. At that time, some supervisors requested a forensic and program audit of the Department of Human Services to be done by an outside accounting firm. The audit requests were postponed and then tabled by the County Board.
Smiar disparaged our actions both in this paper and in the UW-Claire Spectator. Smiar stated that the theft (which, by the way, ended up exceeding $10,000) was “insignificant,” and “there was no missing money.” He accused us of acting outside our “authority as supervisors.” Most recently, when asked if we could be punished, Smiar responded, “if there was a way to do it, (he) would’ve done it.”
The sheriff’s investigation has been poorly managed by the chair and administration. According to this paper, the investigation is taking so long because the sheriff’s investigators have been unable to talk to the county employees that they want to interview. There were multiple contradictions and inconsistencies about retaining outside counsel. Initially, Smiar said there was no attorney. Then in October 2020, he stated an attorney was hired, but not to defend DHS. The Spectator quoted Smiar that outside counsel was sought “in order to offer individual protections to board members.” WQOW reported that the attorney was retained to assist the sheriff with the investigation. County Administrator Kathryn Schauf wrote to the County Board of Supervisors that the attorney was retained to obtain legal advice to limit potential liability. By November 2020, Smiar said, “I have no idea who he represents.”
On Dec. 15, 2020, attorney Rich White, who had been retained by the county, stated at a County Board meeting that the Department of Human Services was not going to comply with the sheriff’s request for documents and “if there is a ‘reasonable suspicion’ the Sheriff should get a judge to sign a search warrant.” The sheriff then went to a judge, who saw probable cause and issued a search warrant. The sheriff subsequently executed a search warrant in October 2021 and was subjected to significant criticism for his actions. Apparently, Smiar did not recall it was the advice of the county’s outside counsel at a board meeting to execute the search warrant.
Recently, this paper reported that the county changed law firms and that new counsel was retained for three reasons: 1. Serve as an intermediary between the Sheriff’s Office and county employees; 2. Make sure protocols are followed during the investigation; 3. Ensure compliance with privacy laws and regulations. This is the most clarity we have been given.
For us, the issue is transparency and accountability. The sheriff, district attorney, county treasurer, many supervisors, the county’s accountant, multiple judges who issued warrants, and this newspaper agree that an investigation and audit of the Department of Human Services needs to be completed. If it’s found that there is no wrong-doing or criminality, that would be a great result ... but then why is there stonewalling of the investigation by the administration? If it is just a management issue matter, as Smiar states, then it is important to know that to what extent, in order to take corrective action including termination of management and staff. Either way, the investigation must be completed as soon as possible and the results made public.
Chilson and Beckfield represent District 7 and District 21, respectively, on the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors.