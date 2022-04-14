The choices we make.
As the tragic, unjust war rages against the people of Ukraine, the West is confronted with weighty choices: Do we blockade Russian fossil fuels to limit Vladimir Putin’s westward encroachment? We understand this will increase prices of gas and oil across the global energy market. Do we mitigate these cost surges by compromising on negotiating terms and pleading with other oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to increase production? We would need to turn a blind eye to their own well-documented human rights abuses. Do we relax the regulations on domestic oil and gas production in a rush to meet global and domestic needs? We know this will damage valuable ecosystems and lead to the irreversible loss of beloved landscapes. Do we accelerate the extraction of our own diminishing oil and gas reserves through expanded fracking? This will be felt disproportionately by vulnerable communities whose children pay the price with poor health outcomes.
American society’s relationship to oil is often described as a kind of addiction. There once was a time when we were blissfully naive of its dangers — as with many powerful drugs. Then, its potency propelled us to dizzying new heights of economic and geopolitical power. But even as we begin to comprehend the human costs, ecological damage and moral hazards incurred by its widespread use, we seem unable to break free from its hold. As we turn away from one disreputable dealer (Putin) who tortures and kills our loved ones (Ukraine), we find ourselves dependent on others (corrupt governments and the “oil majors” like Exxon, BP and Shell) to fill our insatiable appetite.
All the while, oil ravages our nation just as drugs ravage the health of addicts: its spills ruin our coastlines and fisheries, its wells and mines disfigure our landscapes, and its emissions pollute our air and sicken our population. During my lifetime, we’ve moved on from the easily accessible “gusher” oil wells of the last century to the fossil fuel equivalents of crack and meth: mountain-top removal coal mines, fracked gas, deepwater drilling and tar sands oil. And we know that climate change driven by burning fossil fuels will eventually be the death of us.
Once, it was argued that the economic benefits and low price of carbon-based energy justified its use, but with wind and solar alternatives often cheaper than coal and now even gas-fueled electricity, that’s not true anymore. Especially when the environmental and health costs of these dirty power plants are factored in, their total cost of energy is significantly higher. Once, battery-electric vehicles were considered a luxury item, but now they are approaching price parity — it’s estimated that total cost of ownership is already less than for newly built internal combustion cars. (And that was before the price of gasoline skyrocketed!) We know it’s time to part ways with the autocratic peddlers of the world’s oil, get clean, and move to clean energy. Wisconsinites support these actions across the political spectrum: more than three-quarters agree with tax rebates for EVs and solar energy in recent polling by the Yale Center for Climate Change Communication.
While these renewable energy and green technologies provide long-term cost savings, the initial investments can be significant barriers to adoption. So how can we make this transition accessible to all? One approach is to distribute a carbon dividend — much like the stimulus checks during COVID — to all U.S. households. But unlike the stimulus plan, this permanent monthly check would be fully paid for by a carbon fee charged to companies who import or extract fossil fuels. Economists will tell you that if you want someone to use less of something, simply charge more for it. (This was demonstrated with “sin taxes” that sharply reduced tobacco addiction in the US.) Wisconsinites support this idea too: in the same poll, two thirds favor requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a carbon tax.
The agony that Putin and his oligarchs are inflicting on Ukraine is quickly starting to spread as economic pain to people around the world and right here at home. People are demanding a strong response, but it cannot be business as usual: we need to seek a brighter, cleaner future in which U.S. policy isn’t dictated by oil tycoons and distorted by our fear of oil price swings. We have an alternative to big oil’s cycle of addiction and violence: energy produced locally that is clean, renewable and protects the climate. It will create jobs, provide cost certainty and result in long-term widespread economic benefits, while protecting the economically vulnerable. Let’s make the better choice: just say “no” to oil!
Boulter, a professor of chemistry in the Public Health and Environmental Studies program at UW-Eau Claire, has taught and published research on a range of topics related to climate change over the past two decades.