I feel compelled to write this column to clarify some incorrect and misleading information printed on the front page of the July 1 Eau Claire Leader-Telegram about the 2719.
Eau Claire is not looking to buy back the locomotive. We did that in July of 2018 and we own the 2719 again. The Locomotive and Tower Preservation Fund bought the train from the city in 1996 and had it running in 2006 when it leased it to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. According to the sale agreement between the city and LTPF, the train was not supposed to leave the Eau Claire area.
The LSRM ran our train on our boiler certification until that ran out in 2013. The article states the estimate to move the train was $289,000 and that is attributed to museum director Ken Buehler and is not correct.
The actual estimate was $165,000. This was about $40,000 higher due to the larger cranes needed at the Banbury Place spur line. This would be on a flatbed rail car and was similar in price to disassembling and trucking it here. Both were viable options. The contractor also said if we paid a small fee for a feasibility study “it had the potential to result in significant savings.”
We have been told by multiple train people this is a million-dollar train, and we know it has historic significance to Eau Claire and would be, according to Visit Eau Claire, “an investment in our heritage tourism and will bring the economic benefits of tourism to the city” even as a static display. We could blow the whistle, ring the bell and blow smoke from the stack. When the Big Boy came to Altoona, you read about the good memories people had and most viewed it while it was static on the tracks.
So, where are we right now?
The city of Eau Claire owns the train. In a short time we got indoor storage at Banbury Place, we had a shelter design drawn, but we did not have a final resting spot. We feel once the train is here it may be in temporary storage for up to two years. Visit Eau Claire would lead an effort for the move from temporary storage to its final destination. We did not fundraise at all as we heard from all sides — those who agreed we should bring it home and those who would still like to see it run. Our plan to bring it home as a static display included maintaining it under covered storage so in the future it may run again. We ran out of time as I was leaving the City Council, so we looked for a solution that might keep our ownership, get the train running again and allow future generations the opportunity to bring the train home. If that was not successful, we were to put out a nationwide RFP in order to get the best value for the citizens of Eau Claire.
Unfortunately, the LSRM has been projecting smoke and mirrors as it attempts to blackmail the city into giving it the train. Buehler has been disingenuous, and they have put up roadblocks for Eau Claire in an effort to secure our train. In 2018, when we initially asked them to extend our buyback option period by six months, they said only if it was in indoor space with a bunch of other conditions, yet they had it parked outside under an overpass. Really?
After we repurchased the train, in a letter to the city from Buehler dated July 25, 2018, he said if we changed our mind they would be happy to buy or lease the train again. They also wished us well and said, by the way we are going to try and impose a daily rental fee of $100 even though we have used your train for free for the last nine years. (We won’t pay that; it’s not fair and reasonable.) Yet, when we looked for a win-win solution, they put up more roadblocks and said we don’t want to lease anymore — give it back or get it off our property.
We have an estimate of $165,000 that the contractor said could be less. We have $100,000 set aside in the 2019 CIP to bring the 2719 home and a commitment from the private sector to make up the difference. Other towns and cities have static displays that add value to their community. Mason City, Iowa, has a great display (friendsofthe457.org). The 2719 was a gift to our city, our citizens restored it, it is a tie to our past, it is historic and Eau Claire will never again have an opportunity to get a steam engine. I think we should just bring it home. Giving it away has always been the easy thing to do; I just don’t think it’s the right thing.
Strobel is a former City Council member who led efforts to keep city ownership of the 2719.