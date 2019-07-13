I want to thank the Leader-Telegram for giving me the opportunity to write this It Seems to Me to clear up some mischaracterizations and misinformation published in an editorial last Sunday. While I don’t expect an employee so new to the area to know this, I’d like to note how this paper has in the past reported on my long history of supporting the veterans tribute project.
I was, in fact, one of the original members of the County Board to support this veterans tribute project. And when opposition to the project came forward, I helped lead the charge in advocating for building this tribute. I was proud of my vote then to have the county donate $450,000 to this project, and I am still proud of my vote now.
One of the reasons I became so supportive of this project was I saw first hand the respect and dignity the Veterans Foundation had shown over the last two years to both the North River Fronts Neighborhood and to Eau Claire’s flagship community garden.
Unfortunately, over the last couple of months, there seems to have been a major breakdown of communication, not just between the Veterans Foundation and the neighborhood but also between members of the Veterans Foundation themselves.
That breakdown of communication, coupled with the editorial’s lack of research, might explain some of the blatant inaccuracies in last week’s editorial. The author argued that because the tribute would improve the entire 17 acres of the park space, the Veterans Foundation should have the right to rename the entire park. And that people who opposed this were “an embarrassment,” as said in a June editorial.
At Monday’s public hearing Angela Deutschlander, vice president of the Veterans Tribute Foundation, spoke directly against the sentiment expressed in last week’s editorial. She said, “It has been said we should not have the right to name the entire space as it contains gardens that have been there for many years. We agree. And we are not trying to name the entire space. We have made it clear in our plans and presentations that we are only using part of the land.”
So if the Veterans Foundation is not actually seeking to rename the entire 17-acre park, what is the controversy? One possible answer was hinted at by Leader-Telegram employee Andrew Dowd when he reported, “Deutschlander said the veterans group had only intended to change the name for the areas they were developing. City community services director Jeff Pippenger said the request submitted in March by the foundation had sought to rename the entire swath of land.”
While it’s not certain, it’s possible that whoever applied for the name change simply messed up on the application. If that’s the case, then the mistake on the request form might have triggered the foundation asking for something they never intended to ask for. This would also explain why everyone else felt “blindsided” by this Veterans Foundation request to rename the entire park after having worked closely with the foundation for the past two years! It would also explain why some veterans are confused by such strong opposition to the renaming.
Also, possibly due to an unfortunate coincidence, the possibly mistaken filing occurred after all the scheduled meetings between the Veterans Foundation and the neighborhood association and the community garden had ended. That then led some in those groups to feel that communication had been intentionally cut off the moment the Veterans Foundation filed this accidental request to rename the entire 17-acre park.
This is why I find last week’s editorial so troubling. Instead of picking up the phone and talking to people to get a better understanding of the story, we got an editorial that immediately attributes bad motives to hundreds of people. And in the rush to attack everyone, the editorial ended up accidentally attacking the Veterans Foundation itself because not even they supported the position articulated in last week’s paper.
I don’t know what the right name is. But after watching Monday’s public hearing, I feel a lot more confident in the Veterans Foundation. Vice President Deutschlander has clearly done a much better job of articulating the foundation’s positions and has done so in a way that is caring and respectful to all parties. No attacking people who disagree with the foundation as hating all veterans. Just a simple and respectful articulation of what has clearly been a major miscommunication.
I know the editorial’s author is new to Eau Claire, so we should cut him some slack. But for the record, in this community we’re neighborly, and we treat people better than this. I hope this new employee at the Leader-Telegram takes all of this as a learning opportunity and uses better judgment if he decides to write another editorial in the future.
Buchanan is an Eau Claire County Board member.