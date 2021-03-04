In recent years politics has become an us versus them, win at all costs, zero sum game of trench warfare. Each side is entrenched and is unwilling to negotiate. When they do negotiate it likely ends in stalemate. This dysfunction extends deeper and broader than most people realize. In Wisconsin this stalemate extends from the urban streets of Milwaukee, to the wide open woodlands of northern Wisconsin, and into the rolling hills of farmland throughout the state.
Wisconsin is a beautiful state, filled with hard working people from all walks of life. The walls we’re building are preventing us from realizing our true potential. One of these walls is the urban/rural divide. We’ve created an artificial boundary between Milwaukee and Madison, and the remainder of the state. Both sides use dog whistles and tropes about it, many of which are nothing more than coded racism. When you hear someone refer to “those people down there,” this is what I’m talking about. From the right you’ll hear people say: “Why should my tax dollars be spent down there?” The left is clumsy about it and echoes the tropes of the right as they seep into the everyday dialogue of white people. What these tropes and dog whistles are intended to do is to create this divide. Every time any one of us uses one of them, we are building that wall higher.
Our shared reality is what has the power to bring us together. We have to speak and listen to each other. Let’s take the familiar topic of water quality and explore the similarities between what urbanites want and what rural folks want.
Whether you’re from an urban community or a rural one, your concerns are incredibly similar. Rural communities are struggling to replace lead pipes the same as urban ones. We share in this concern. And just as farmers are concerned with nitrate pollution, people in Wisconsin’s cities are concerned with keeping our aquifers clean for generations to come. These concerns are real, and no matter which side you approach this topic from, the issues between the urban and rural communities are shared.
When we come together, we can fix issues like this. But as we stay divided, these issues are neglected, and we all lose. There is no victory unless we come together and focus on some of Wisconsin’s long held values of hard work, embracing diversity, strong education and doing what’s in the best interests of the working people of this great state.
Another concern nearly all Wisconsinites share is a concern over our elected officials in many cases being too far removed from the daily concerns of normal working people. People who are living paycheck to paycheck with salaries that haven’t kept up with the cost of living. This has created an enormous strain to many Wisconsin families regardless of where they live.
There is a long held belief that giving tax breaks and incentives to the rich and corporate interests that those monies will “trickle down” to the working class. This model has existed for at least 50 years. Point blank, this model has never worked and is one of the key drivers of the economic stagnation that has led to the struggles of working class Wisconsinites. The reality of what these policies do is this: They put more money into the bank accounts of corporations and rich people. Corporations often use these funds to buy back their stock, which inflates the price of that stock on Wall Street. Which again benefits the rich because they’re the only ones invested in the market at a high enough level to truly cash in on it. This money creation is seen as a success by wealthy people, but is meaningless to the remainder of us as it’s just hoarded for status. People have been conditioned to look at the market as an indicator of how our economy is doing. But is it really? With these and many other manipulations from the rich, I would contend that using the market in this way is not a good indicator of economic success. If we really want to see our economy do well, we need to reward the people doing the work with this growth in wealth.
The divides in our state run deep and wide and form a seemingly unbridgeable chasm. We have issues with coded racism, political and economic philosophy and many other things, but there are lots of issues we share statewide. No matter if you’re a farmer or factory worker, when we are one Wisconsin, we win.
Roberts represents District 27 on the Eau Claire County Board.