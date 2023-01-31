I want to thank Eau Claire County Supervisor Joe Knight for his well-written, factual article, “Carbon credits prudent for county.” The article was published in the Jan. 20 Leader-Telegram on page A9.
At the Dec. 13 Chippewa County Board of Supervisors meeting, the same program was voted on and it was defeated by a single vote.
The carbon credits concept was first brought to the Chippewa County Board at the Sept. 13 board meeting by the same company that brought it to the Eau Claire County Board. I was aware of the program prior to the meeting but really hadn’t researched it.
After the meeting, I spent time researching and verifying the information that was presented and I found that Knight’s information is correct.
I also made contact with over 15 members of various county boards in Wisconsin. Some of the contacts were face to face and others were via telephone. The board members represented counties that had signed on to the program and counties that rejected the program.
The supervisors that I talked with in counties that signed on to the program were knowledgeable about the program because they had also spent time doing their own due diligence and verifying the information that was presented to their county boards.
Knight’s use of the word prudent summarizes my opinion also. I believe it would be prudent for Chippewa County to also sign on to the program.
I would strongly encourage residents of Chippewa County to log onto the Chippewa County website and view the archived board meetings videos from Sept. 13 and Dec. 13. You will see and hear firsthand the arguments presented by county supervisors on both sides of this issue.
There is no paper that publishes Chippewa County Board of Supervisors agendas or minutes. Therefore, unless you log onto the Chippewa County website, residents of the county don’t have access to county board actions.
I hold voter listening sessions the first Thursday of every month at Sid Harvey’s Family Diner, 704 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, starting at 2 p.m. in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome. I need your opinions and ideas!
Rohmeyer, of Chippewa Falls, represents District 17 on the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors.