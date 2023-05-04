Coming up soon, VFW posts from around the world will have members out and about in their communities taking on service projects. This will be in observance of the VFW Day of Service.

Those veterans who are eligible to join the Veterans of Foreign Wars regardless of their branch all have one thing in common, their call to service. While in uniform, soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen are proud of the fact that they serve. What happens once they get out? Where is that same feeling of purpose? For some, that is found within the camaraderie of the VFW.