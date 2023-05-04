Coming up soon, VFW posts from around the world will have members out and about in their communities taking on service projects. This will be in observance of the VFW Day of Service.
Those veterans who are eligible to join the Veterans of Foreign Wars regardless of their branch all have one thing in common, their call to service. While in uniform, soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen are proud of the fact that they serve. What happens once they get out? Where is that same feeling of purpose? For some, that is found within the camaraderie of the VFW.
The VFW has always been known for servicing those who served and working to take care of and make the lives of veterans better. VFW members also regularly serve their communities.
The VFW Day of Service is in its second year and stems from the VFW’s #StillServing initiative started in 2020. This initiative highlights the service that our members continue to do long after they have taken off their uniforms. Saturday, May 6, is the date set for this year’s VFW Day of Service, but posts across the globe will be participating throughout the month of May, including right here in Eau Claire.
VFW Post 7232 on Folsom Road has teamed up with Trinity Equestrian Center to spend a day, May 13, serving a facility that serves veterans. Trinity Equestrian has been serving veterans for free in the Chippewa Valley for years now. Having opened in 2002, Trinity has more recently shifted its focus to serving those who need it, including veterans, through a number of different equine-assisted therapies. They have gone back to their roots and have tailored services to vets just like one of their founders, a 20-year veteran of the Army. He shared some wisdom with them that they now use as a guiding light in their mission: “When you choose a community as your home, you must become part of it, invest in it, and contribute to its members’ health and growth.”
The members of VFW Post 7232 chose Trinity Equestrian to work with this year because we can see the impact that they have had on veterans. We would like to contribute to that and recognize them for the work that they do for veterans. One of the most enjoyable things about VFW Day of Service is that it is not exclusive to only VFW members. The day is about getting out and doing something that benefits those in your community, post members, veterans, spouses, kids, family, friends and neighbors, all getting out and serving their communities.
Veterans have a natural drive to serve. We want to highlight that and let our community know that the members of VFW Post 7232 are here, and we care about he people of our community.
Nugent is commander of VFW Post 7232 in Eau Claire.