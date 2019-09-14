As a local transgender advocate, I feel it is absolutely necessary to point out some facts I’ve been able to distill regarding the damage conversion therapy is likely doing to specifically the transgender community.
I realize that in Eau Claire County this incredibly damaging process is banned. However, at the state level it is not banned and is still doing damage to many people in other areas of the state. I’m going to warn everyone: These numbers are disturbing.
According to Wikipedia, conversion therapy “is the pseudoscientific practice of trying to change an individual’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual using psychological or spiritual interventions. There is virtually no reliable evidence that sexual orientation can be changed and medical bodies warn that conversion therapy practices are ineffective and potentially harmful. Medical, scientific and government organizations in the United States and United Kingdom have expressed concern over the validity, efficacy and ethics of conversion therapy. Various jurisdictions in Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas have passed laws against conversion therapy.”
The cold, cruel truth of this is that it’s actually torture. They subject people to electroshock, beatings, etc. Many media sources have reported that torture doesn’t work. Many who have worked in the CIA for years have reported it to be counterproductive.
According to Daniel Shumer, in a Pediatrics magazine article titled “Health Disparities Facing Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Youth are not Inevitable,” nearly 41 percent of transgender people attempt suicide. This compared with 1.6 percent of the general population. Recently, it was reported in a study published in the American Journal of Public Health that around 187,923 trans Americans have been exposed to what I’ll now call conversion torture. The Williams Institute, a UCLA School of Law think tank, estimates that the transgender population in the United States is 1.4 million. When we calculate a simple percentage, that means 13.42 percent of the transgender population in the United States has been exposed to conversion torture. Breaking these numbers down further, we learn that out of the transgender population that has been exposed to this harmful procedure, 77,048 people have likely attempted suicide.
The transgender population only accounts for about 3.5 percent of the LGBTQ community, but out of the approximately 700,000 Americans who have been exposed to conversion therapy, the transgender population accounts for 26.85 percent. This disparity is likely a contributing factor for the incredibly high percentage of transgender people attempting to kill themselves. It’s a percentage that I believe should be deemed a human health crisis.
It is my belief that conversion therapy — or conversion torture — should be banned completely. It is an incredibly damaging and highly controversial topic. It is also my belief that everyone, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race or any other factor, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. To continue to allow this to occur is a crime against humanity and does not satisfy my belief system. I hope it doesn’t satisfy yours either.
For these reasons and many more, I support the current bill to ban conversion therapy in Wisconsin — bill AB 111.
Roberts is a political activist, supporter of LGBTQ rights and transgender advocate who resides in Eau Claire.