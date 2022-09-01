Recently I’ve become aware of a large controversy over the City of La Crosse’s proposed ban on what is known as “conversion therapy.”

There are some things that we need to understand about this topic before proceeding into further debate. First, “conversion therapy” isn’t a form of therapy. It can be defined as a pseudoscientific practice that attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity through barbaric means including electro-shock to hands or genitals, the use of nausea-inducing drugs, and other more barbaric means of torture. Yes, I said torture. As a side note, even the CIA now admits that torture doesn’t work.