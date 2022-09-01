Recently I’ve become aware of a large controversy over the City of La Crosse’s proposed ban on what is known as “conversion therapy.”
There are some things that we need to understand about this topic before proceeding into further debate. First, “conversion therapy” isn’t a form of therapy. It can be defined as a pseudoscientific practice that attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity through barbaric means including electro-shock to hands or genitals, the use of nausea-inducing drugs, and other more barbaric means of torture. Yes, I said torture. As a side note, even the CIA now admits that torture doesn’t work.
In terms of professional therapy, there is a consensus within the medical and scientific world that “conversion therapy” is ineffective, which is consistent with the findings in the CIA’s torture report. Now that we understand what “conversion therapy” is, we can begin discussing why the city decided to ban its practice.
“Conversion therapy” is an assault on, or battery of, a human being, their freedom, and their right to privacy. It is damaging and traumatic, affecting those subjected to it on a physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual level. Banning “conversion therapy” is no different than having laws about stopping fist fights at bars. It constitutes a specific assault or battery on an individual based on hate. In this case, hate for being LGBTQIA.
Now, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has asserted that the ban is a violation of the First Amendment. But here’s the rub, there are exceptions to freedom of speech, especially hate speech. Of the exceptions, I’m going to talk about harassment. In situations where an individual or small group, in this case the LGBTQIA community, are being harassed in a way that intrudes on their freedom or privacy, the speech, in this case action, is subject to governmental action and regulation. Freedom of speech does not give you the right to unconditionally damage another individual whether with words or fists; this is either assault or battery. It also doesn’t give anyone the right to harass other people whose lifestyles you may not agree with. For this reason, the ordinance is allowable as it prevents harassment.
At this point, it’s also worth noting that the right to privacy is considered fundamental, which has specific legal meaning. In short, it means that privacy is basic and irrevocable by judicial or legislative action. Again, this means the ban is constitutionally allowable specifically because it protects an individual’s right to privacy. Whether or not someone tells you they are gay or transgender is not your business, it is within that individual’s purview to tell you or not. Hence, this is also a privacy issue.
Banning “conversion therapy” is not a First Amendment violation anymore than having laws about assault and battery are or having laws about about stealing. Using the logic of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, one could argue that if someone stole something that it’s legal because it’s consistent with their First Amendment rights of freedom of expression. This is a completely ridiculous premise that jeopardizes our entire legal system.
What the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is doing is wrong. It completely ignores many of the founding principles of our nation that were either directly referenced within our Declaration of Independence or in our Constitution. Whatever happened to “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness?” It also ignores many years worth of common law. What they purport is a gross misinterpretation of law and liberty designed to meet an end goal. And that end goal is to legally allow the discrimination, harassment, and the invasion of privacy of members of the LGBTQIA community.
As an alternative I have a modest suggestion. Instead of focusing on trying to change someone through torture, maybe people should accept others for who they are and focus less on what they are.
Roberts, of Eau Claire, is a community advocate and former Eau Claire County Board member.