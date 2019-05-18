The crowd that showed up for the last Third Ward Association meeting was noteworthy for its size and bad mood. People are upset with the Eau Claire City Council’s decision to build a roundabout at State Street and Roosevelt. We’re upset because it would mean a significant loss of property for four of our neighbors.
But a roundabout is a bad idea on many levels and because only a few City Council members attended the meeting, I’d like to review how we got to this point and how to fix the problem.
First, people are upset about the process. There is the perception that the last-minute addition of the roundabout design amounted to a sleight of hand. At none of the council’s prior public meetings did the city engineer recommend a roundabout for the State Street reconstruction. In fact, the final recommendation was for a “Pedestrian Refuge Island for crosswalk on North leg of intersection” and “Left Turn Only Lane from Northbound State Street.” A roundabout was specifically “not recommended.”
The Third Ward Neighborhood Association had voted to support this plan. But at the council’s March 12 meeting, Councilman Jeremy Gragert added the roundabout as an amendment to the project. And the council, perhaps thinking this reflected the opinion of the ward, voted for the amendment. Residents would have objected had they known about the change, but the next City Council meeting was canceled due to “lack of agenda items.”
Nobody expects the council to reconsider their vote solely because people are angry. A design should be judged on its own merits. In this case, how does it stack up against other pedestrian safety measures? A comparative study by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2008 concluded that an unsignalized roundabout was only half as effective (27 percent) as a refuge island (56 percent) in reducing pedestrian accidents. So the city engineer’s original recommendation for a refuge island was the correct one.
The transportation study provides another measure to increase pedestrian safety — “restrict parking near intersection.” As Mary Mickle pointed out at the meeting, if the city is serious about cutting down on pedestrian traffic at that intersection, the simplest way is to prohibit parking on Roosevelt and McKinley. It would require a few signs, not four front yards.
Eau Claire can be proud of its resurgent downtown, but a city is its neighborhoods. The challenge for city government isn’t just managing traffic flow; it’s ensuring that families want to live in town instead of creating sprawl on the outskirts.
Over the years, I’ve seen whole neighborhoods engineered out of existence. I’ve also seen them deteriorate, not overnight but incrementally, a thread at a time. Three of the properties threatened by a roundabout will certainly go rental if the project goes through. Even though I don’t live on State Street, the loss of those homes will affect me. Indeed, it will tear at the fabric of the whole neighborhood.
As it stands, the roundabout is only a mistake on a drawing board. Over 300 residents have signed a petition calling for the council to remove the roundabout design from the plan. I hope they will reinstate the engineer’s original design for a concrete pedestrian island because it is safer, less costly to taxpayers and avoids the heavy threat of eminent domain.
Hildebrand, a professor and author, resides in Eau Claire.