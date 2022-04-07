Critical race theory is an inquiry into why, despite the gains of the Black Civil Rights Movement, disparities in the social, economic, political and cultural positions of Black and brown versus white people — in terms of access to and exercise of resources, powers and capacities — continues, on average, to be as substantial as it is, and, in many instances, to have increased.
As a mode of intellectual inquiry, CRT not only develops provisional explanations, and provisional arguments for explanations — i.e., hypotheses — but also invites and encourages conversation and debate. The only intellectually, ethically and politically responsible position in response to CRT is to accept this invitation and enter into such dialogue.
To seek to ban CRT, as well as all teaching and learning about matters of race and racism even remotely connected with it, suggests you are scared of CRT because you are convinced even the slightest exposure to any position even indirectly connected with it will prove overwhelmingly persuasive, and cannot possibly be answered, because CRT is so obviously true it cannot be argued with or against. If this is not the case, show some courage, and some integrity, and actually learn about what CRT really argues.
For example, CRT does not argue people are inherently racist but rather we all are shaped by the accumulative, ongoing impacts of histories that long proceed and greatly exceed our individual lives, including in terms of disparities along lines of race. Enter into actual dialogue and debate with CRT, and its adherents, for what it actually is about. If you have alternative theories for explaining ongoing disparities, or apparent ongoing disparities, in terms of social, economic, political and cultural positions, along lines of race, represent, advocate and argue for these.
The same holds for teaching and learning about (as well as offering confidential support services to) LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender nonbinary, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual) people in schools, about the fact that such people do exist, that they do live lives (and not just lifestyles), and that they do develop and maintain relationships that are about living their lives, according to whom they experience themselves to truly be.
If a student shares their sexual or gender identity in confidence with a teacher or another school staff member, they do so because they cannot trust that their parents, guardians and/or other family members will love them for whom they are. The consequences can be severe. In 35-plus years of teaching, many students have shared with me that they have been kicked out of their homes, cut off and disowned by their families, as a result of “coming out” or being “outed” as LGBTQIA. Many have shared they have experienced serious strain and deep alienation, which has an extremely negative impact on their well-being and their ability to succeed in school and elsewhere.
I have known numerous LGBTQIA people who have killed themselves, who have engaged in other forms of self-harming, who have had eating disorders, who have suffered from addiction to alcohol and other drugs, who have turned to crime, who have dropped out of school and who have lost jobs, and who have suffered major anxiety and depression, all on account of hostility they have experienced from parents, guardians and family members. And I have known many LGBTQIA people whose families have not visited them even when they were dying and who refused to attend their funerals — or refused to acknowledge their lovers and partners at funerals.
Banning teaching and learning about LGBTQIA people and failing to offer confidential support services to them in schools will not reduce the number of LGBTQIA young people but it will increase the number of endangered, unhealthy, traumatized, harmed, harming and, yes, suicidal LGBTQIA young people — possibly including your children and those of friends and neighbors.
Again, if you have alternative ways to ensure that LGBTQIA people’s lives are recognized and valued, argue for these, work for these; don’t simply seek to ban what you are afraid of because you aren’t willing and able to take the time and make the effort to understand — and to help.
Nowlan is a professor of English at UW-Eau Claire who has taught critical theories, including in areas of race, gender and sexuality, for over 35 years.