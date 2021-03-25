A “democratic” leader is allowing the murder of his people. A “democratic” leader is allowing his citizens to starve.
Abey Ahmed, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, a “democratic” leader, is fostering secrecy by directly blocking transparency. The Tigrayan population in Ethiopia’s northern region is suffering greatly, facing violence, killings and starvation at the hands of their own “democratic leader, a leader who has failed and continues to fail democracy.
Official reports are beginning to reveal the evidence. Defenseless people: women, children, and families in the Tigray Region are starving. Human atrocities that equate to war crimes have been committed, and no one is being held accountable. Government-controlled power and communication blackouts left residents cloistered and in desperate need of essentials such as safety, food, fuel and medical treatment. Eritrean soldiers from the country to the north of Ethiopia and Ethiopia’s own federal troops have shot, raped and plundered the residents of this peaceful and ancient region of the world. There has been a breach of democracy. The United Nations, the United States and every democratic nation must see that democracy defiled somewhere is democracy defiled everywhere.
Ahmed, the leader of Ethiopia who won the peace prize, was chosen by the Norwegian Nobel Committee “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.” This is the same leader who has allowed Eritrean troops and his own federal military to invade and decimate a people group with whom he has had political contentions.
After the Tigray Region decided to hold an independent election in September of 2020, Ahmed’s federal government chose to “apply political pressure” in November of 2020 as an attempt to force the region into political alignment. The resulting humanitarian crisis left in the wake of this decision is vast. Firsthand accounts describe a literal massacre by Eritrean troops as innocent civilians left a sacred festival in the ancient city of Axum. In the days following, the government blocked aid groups attempting to provide food and medical care to thousands of citizens in communities in the region who were left to die. The confrontation between military groups increased, forcing as many as 7,000 to flee into neighboring Sudan. The innocent civilians that did not choose this conflict remain caught between the bullets and bombs belonging to the three warring factions: the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Eritrea and the Federal Democratic of Ethiopia.
Amnesty International Director Deprose Muchena states, “This atrocity ranks among the worst documented so far in this conflict. Besides the soaring death toll, Axum’s residents were plunged into days of collective trauma amid violence, mourning, and mass burials.”
While Amnesty’s report was focused mainly on the events at Axum, this is only one of the communities and cities that have been devastated by Ahmed’s vengeance as an imposter of democracy.
The scenes of terror are vivid. The list of atrocities is long. Reports define it as a Tigrayin genocide. Amnesty interviewers listened to the horrific descriptions of a civilian, “We saw a lot of dead bodies, soaked in blood, on the streets.” Ethiopian doctors hid in the woods for protection. The lack of humanitarian assistance leaves 4.5 million Tigrayans desperate and on the brink of starvation.
The U.S. government continues to verbally condemn the murderous ethnic cleansing that began in November of 2020 and the humanitarian violations still occurring. President Joe Biden sent a special envoy to Ethiopia the week of March 15 to convey a strong message of grave concern relating to the continuing humanitarian and human rights violations.
I am grateful to be a citizen of the United States, a country that champions democracy. As a leader of democracy across the globe, the world watches us. Yet, I dream of a nation where the American people, you and I, care deeply about defrauders of democracy and cry out for their accountability. I believe that you are a citizen of the nation I dream of.
Cry out for Tigray. Cry out for democracy. End the secrecy. Learn about the atrocities in Tigray, and share stories of the people. Call your federal senators, Ron Johnson or Tammy Baldwin, to voice your concern that democracy defiled somewhere is democracy defiled everywhere. Lastly, if you’d like to directly impact the citizens of Tigray, donate to Doctors Without Borders, who are on the ground providing relief.
Dressel is a senior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School who was born in Ethiopia and came to the U.S. as a transracial adoptee at the age of 6. Brihan loves laughing, debating and dreaming with her family over Saturday night pizza. As an advocate, she is passionate about discovering creative solutions to big ideas through curiosity and resourcefulness.