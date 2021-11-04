Summarizing the Olympics’ value as an ideal, a Nov. 2 Leader-Telegram editorial aptly detailed a “Time to rethink the games,” suggesting that a permanent host for the Summer Games could relieve the escalating financial cost.
Economics aside, the Olympics’ intangible benefits continued in Tokyo in 2021. Like countless millions, my wife and I watched on TV.
To begin, the gymnast who was supposed to dominate the competition caused us to shift our focus to mental health. Simone Biles, after a shaky vault, shocked everyone by pulling out of the women’s team final while it was in progress, saying she had lost her proprioceptive sense; she could not tell where she was in the air. Her confidence in tatters, Biles secretly trained in a private gym far from the Olympic site, relearning basic gymnastics in the company of her coaches. Reappearing in the final gymnastic event, Biles miraculously conquered her uncertainties and won a bronze medal.
Banned from competing under their own flag, Russian athletes had been barred from most international sports until 2023, but a determined group not implicated in doping called themselves the Russian Olympic Committee and was allowed to compete. Isolated from their families for a year and a half, the group trained in a closed, remote camp. Exceeding expectations, they won first place in both men’s and woman’s team gymnastics.
In addition to several NBA superstars not competing, the U.S. basketball team had a groggy start as three outstanding players arrived on the day of their team’s first game, which the U.S. lost; but the group persevered, winning all remaining games and a gold medal. Remarkably, they were led by Kevin Durant, who flourished after missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that often is career-ending. Additionally, Durant broke Olympic basketball’s all-time scoring record.
After a 2018 pregnancy threatened her and her child’s life, Allyson Felix earned a 400-meter track and field bronze in her fifth Olympics. After her place on the winning 4X400-meter U.S. relay team, Felix became the all-time top woman’s Olympic medalist with ten decorations. Relative to her pregnancy problems, she underwent an emergency C-section at 32 weeks, and her 3 pound, 7 ounce daughter spent her first 29 days in the nursery ICU. The usually reserved Felix began to speak out, advising that Black women are three times more susceptible to pregnancy complications than white women; she caused Nike to increase support of mothers relative to competition.
A woman who was not considered a serious contender for the Olympic women’s cycling road race surprised her competitors by taking the early lead, staying there, and winning the gold. Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer, a mathematics Ph.D. teacher and postdoctoral researcher at a Swiss institution, is self-coached. Usually, a solo rider is no match for the aerodynamics of the peloton, but somehow the group lost track of Kiesenhofer, who assumed the troop would catch her. Olympic cycling, unlike professional road racing, excludes individual performers’ radio contact relative to competitors’ positions. Thus, after catching the remains of the original breakaway, the other front riders assumed the work was done. Their belief was so strong that when the actual second-place finisher crossed the end line she raised her arms thinking she had won. After the race, the surprised but happy Kiesenhofer admitted that prior to the event she had no medal aspirations and would have been satisfied with a top-25 place.
Exhibiting concentration and grit, Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek earned the 200-meter dash silver medal with a peak performance, edging former world champion Noah Lyles. Canada’s Andre De Grasse ran a personal best, winning the gold by .06 seconds.
From many more inspiring stories of the Tokyo Olympics, the high jump final sheds another perspective on the Games’ value, in addition to suggesting the Olympic Ideal.
Of all the high jump hopefuls, Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi were the only two left. Finally, after multiple failed attempts trying to out jump each other vying for the gold, an official conferred with them to discuss an old Olympic rule which allows mutual sharing if both competitors agree. Tamberi happily flopped to the ground while Barshim erupted in joy. And then the two hugged each other — ecstatic that they could share.
Would you run your household finances like the Olympics? Not if solvency is your goal. Are there examples outside of the Olympics that symbolize and promote positive human values? Clearly, there are many illustrations that equal or exceed those of the Games. But very few capture the entire world’s attention as do the Olympics.
Weiss, of Eau Claire, is a retired dentist and freelance writer.