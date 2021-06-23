In the June 21 Leader-Telegram, Dr. Richard Helmers, physician leader of Mayo-Eau Claire, stated that my employment at Mayo was being terminated “for reasons beyond the publication of a book.”
In the article, he went on say that Mayo had given me previous written warnings about using the Mayo name for “personal causes.” Since not elaborating on those causes damages my reputation, which I hold dear, and because those causes, in the termination letter that he signed, are merely two, I’d like to provide background.
I’ve volunteered at the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic since its 1997 opening. I’ve served on the board for 20 years, the last four as president. In 2018 and 2019, I chaired a successful $1.2 million capital campaign for the free clinic’s new home, personally raising $500,000 for the effort, half of the latter sum donated by the Pablo triumvirate of Zach Halmstad, Julia Johnson and Jason Wudi, whose vision, passion and generosity have made Eau Claire the best place to live in my 62 years.
I worked in the hospital in which I was born from 1988 until May 7, three days after the Leader-Telegram published an article about my book, when Mayo security, at the direction of local leadership, took my name badge and escorted me from the building.
At our free clinic capital campaign kickoff, in December 2018, I introduced Dr. Helmers, and we posed together for photos in front of an oversized $50,000 check. My termination letter states that, in October 2019, I was warned about using my Mayo email to raise funds for the free clinic.
The second warning referred to my desire to start a criminal justice reform group comprised of representatives from law enforcement, the judiciary and the medical community.
As a primary care physician, I’ve seen firsthand the devastation wrought by the opioid epidemic. It’s heart-rending to have patients overdose, especially patients in whom I’ve invested so much trying to keep them alive. Addicts need treatment, but pushers need to be sent to prison; they’re destroying lives and tearing families apart.
Concerned that some sentences meted out for pushers are overly lenient, I’d reached out to an Eau Claire County judge, a personal friend and former patient, before Mayo severed our doctor-patient bond, which was precious, as were the bonds in 850 similar relationships. He was very interested. I relayed my idea to Dr. Helmers, who admonished me for having an unauthorized conversation about this idea.
Now, as Paul Harvey used to say, you know the rest of the story.
Dr. Weiss practiced internal medicine at Mayo-Eau Claire from 1988 until June 12. He may be reached at sdweiss87@gmail.com.