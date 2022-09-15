Dunn County will use the voice of our people to make statewide history in the Nov. 8 general election. The Dunn County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved an advisory referendum that will appear on the ballot. It’s a simple yes or no question:
“Shall Congress and the President of the United States enact into law the creation of a publicly financed, non-profit, national health insurance program that would fully cover medical care costs for all Americans?”
Is health care a right? Should everyone in our country have access to health care, even if they don’t have a lot of money to buy it? Our nonpartisan Dunn County Board has unanimously voted for allowing this referendum to be on the ballot, first through its Legislative Committee meeting on July 20, then at a full County Board meeting July 27. This advisory referendum will be, to my knowledge, the first of its kind in Wisconsin since the Affordable Care Act was passed by the U.S. Congress. It has been supported by several residents of Dunn County as they gave their testimony at both board meetings in July.
How exciting! Our rural Dunn County, with a population of 45,000, is taking a lead on a national issue that affects every person in the country. Health care expenses will cost Dunn County government an estimated $10 million this year. Medical costs for all residents of our county, state and country are excessive. Private businesses are expected to provide insurance but have difficulty with making the payments so that medical costs are increasingly being transferred to their employees. And even then, when employees have insurance for their health care, they still face deductibles and copays. And then there are also the delays and denials for health care that come with dealing with insurance companies.
It’s time to change the system. The above referendum is simple. The solution to the problem of providing health care for the nation is complex. How do we hold medical costs down? Do we use the government as part of the solution? How do we keep the for-profit interests from taking advantage of those with the misfortune of having serious health problems?
I say that we could have the best health care in the world with all the excellent research done in our country and all of the well-trained physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, nursing assistants, technicians, therapists, etc. Currently, we have a diminishing life expectancy and are far behind other developed counties in preserving health and having access to medical care. Perhaps the effort to provide profit to special interests involved with health care is a problem for the well-being of our country’s residents.
I appreciate our County Board for allowing the citizens of our county a voice about this important issue. Perhaps we can inspire more counties to join us in allowing a search for a better solution for provision of health care.
Dr. Vedder, who is retired, practiced internal medicine most recently in Menomonie and family medicine earlier in three Minnesota towns. Vedder is one of the founders of Community Conversations, a nonpartisan discussion group at Menomonie Public Library.