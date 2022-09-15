Dunn County will use the voice of our people to make statewide history in the Nov. 8 general election. The Dunn County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved an advisory referendum that will appear on the ballot. It’s a simple yes or no question:

“Shall Congress and the President of the United States enact into law the creation of a publicly financed, non-profit, national health insurance program that would fully cover medical care costs for all Americans?”