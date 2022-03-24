Whether it be the Equality Act or the Equal Rights Amendment, when we talk about equality in this country, we lose roughly half the people. Are their thoughts misguided? Perhaps. Or is it that by preventing the passage of these laws they hope to create the legal means with which to discriminate against those they see as less than or “other?” Can one group gain equal rights while another loses its rights?
Let’s explore the answers to these questions and more. If government prevents the passage of laws enabling a clarification, confirmation and consistent explanation of equality, are they in fact facilitating the legal means by which discrimination can occur? The answer is not as straightforward as many people think. Section 1 of the 14th Amendment, if applied broadly, would provide protection against discrimination as it reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” The discrimination faced today is inconsistent with the equal protection principles outlined in the amendment, which implies that clarifying, confirming and creating greater consistency with the application of the equality principle is likely needed. This is what the Equality Act does. Nothing more, nothing less.
So when we read stories about Catholic Charities discriminating against LGBTQ people trying to adopt a child or other stories about the brutal murder and lack of investigation into the disappearance and murder of transwomen, we are seeing discrimination in action within our society. When we read about women’s abuse cases being dismissed because the accused is buddies with the DA, we are seeing discrimination in action. And finally, when we know, and we do know, that women are paid less than their male counterparts, we are seeing discrimination in action. Discrimination touches every facet of American life every single day of the year.
So though we have “protections” in place, our lack of enforcement, clarification, confirmation and consistency with regard to the application of the equality principle of the 14th Amendment remains a huge hurdle for minorities, women and LGBTQ people. This is why the Equality Act needs to be passed and turned into law. We as a society need better guidance.
Are we, by not passing the Equality Act, facilitating discrimination in our society? Sadly, the answer is yes. By not passing this bill and signing it into law, we are holding ourselves and our society back from its true potential. But it goes further than that. We’re essentially enabling legal discrimination. We needn’t look for any further example than making religious exemptions for businesses that don’t like LGBTQ people and refuse to work with them. This is once again a distortion of the law suited to a political end. And it’s one our Supreme Court bit on. It’s safe to say in this case that the Supreme Court has carved out a legal means for discrimination, legally othering people instead of defending those who most need their help. Because of its political affiliation, SCOTUS has ignored the equality principle of the 14th Amendment.
So can I, as a transwoman, gain equality while other people lose it? Simple answer, no, not with how the Equality Act is written and not with its expressed intent of clarifying, confirming and creating consistency with regard to the application of our discrimination laws in the United States.
So why does the right make such a stink over this bill? The long and short of it is that due to the right wing’s ties to evangelical religion it makes political sense for them to oppose this bill. The religious right, as they’re called, openly seeks the ability to discriminate against people they view as less than or other. Sadly, I think much of this is due to the mindset that if all people are considered equal, that they will lose their place in the American caste system, whereby they view themselves as better than the groups I’ve discussed above.
Roberts represents District 27 on the Eau Claire County Board.