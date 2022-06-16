On Tuesday evening, the Eau Claire City Council was scheduled to vote on Niagara Bottling Co.’s proposal to build a water bottling plant in Eau Claire, but the company withdrew the proposal shortly before the vote. However, the company may modify the proposal and resubmit it any time during the next year. Before the City Council considers another proposal to use area groundwater, the city and/or county, or preferably the entire northwest Wisconsin region, should develop a comprehensive water plan. Here’s why.
You have probably heard in the news that a new level of stringent water rationing has started in Los Angeles. Southern California must take these historic water conservation steps because of a historic drought that has left most of the region’s reservoirs at half capacity or less. Some of the reservoirs that are running dry are doing so because the Colorado River no longer supplies enough water for all users.
Just last week you may have seen the New York Times’ front-page story about the unprecedented shrinking of the Great Salt Lake. While these stories both have a climate component — persistent drought across the West — another component of the water shortages in both California and Utah is the failure of cities and states to take action to limit the amount of water that they withdraw from reservoirs and aquifers for municipal use.
Eau Claire city officials would have you believe that the problems that California and Utah are experiencing cannot happen here, but the truth is: They don’t know. In 1922 when the Colorado River Compact divided the waters of the Colorado River among seven western states including California, none of the states foresaw that massive increases in population in California, Arizona and Nevada would deplete water resources. They also did not foresee the historic drought that has been plaguing the West for years, likely fueled by climate change. Yet both unplanned for circumstances have come to pass, and the Colorado River no longer provides enough water to meet all of the needs of the seven states that signed the compact.
While it is true that Wisconsin is a relatively water rich state, like the West our water wealth is finite. In the future we, like California, could find that we have used all our water and then some. Take, for instance, the example of the central sands region of Wisconsin, just a little more than 120 miles southeast of Eau Claire. This region of the state has seen lower levels on several lakes and rivers due, in large part, to the number of high-capacity wells in the region and the amount of water that they pump out of the ground in order to irrigate farm fields.
A recent study by the DNR and the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey, among others, has recommended that the Wisconsin Legislature create a special district to manage water use in the central sands, as use is already outstripping supply.
While it is true that northwestern Wisconsin currently has nowhere near the number of high-capacity wells as the central sands region, the central sands region did not create its water problems overnight. The area’s problems have arisen year after year, as more and more groundwater has been pumped out of aquifers without regard to the effect on long-term groundwater supplies.
When discussing the Niagara Bottling Co. proposal in recent weeks, some city officials stated that if the city did not approve the plant the company could just build outside the city where they could drill their own well to pump groundwater. This is not necessarily true. If Niagara Bottling wanted to drill its own high-capacity well to pump 150 million gallons of water each year it would have to apply for a high-capacity well permit, or permits, from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR does not simply rubber stamp high-capacity well permit applications. Under 2021 decisions from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the DNR has the authority to consider the impact of the well on the region’s water resources. Presumably the agency would use scientific knowledge and data to do so, something that the city of Eau Claire has not done to date.
As officials in Los Angeles, California and Salt Lake City, Utah, could likely tell you, it is much easier to take reasonable actions to conserve water and preserve a region’s current water supplies than it is to institute drastic cutbacks in water usage once a region’s water supplies are under threat. Niagara Bottling Co.’s proposal is a wakeup call to northwestern Wisconsin to understand, preserve and defend our finite water resources. The best way to do that is with a regional water plan.
Feil is a local attorney with a background in environmental law.