Millions flock to the Smithsonian in Washington to view world-renowned exhibits showcasing historical and scientific knowledge, art and artifacts. This spring, we all have the chance to visit a Smithsonian exhibit without the hassles of travel. From Saturday through March 27 at Pablo Center at the Confluence, the Chippewa Valley will be among the first communities in the nation to host the Smithsonian’s “The Bias Inside Us” traveling exhibit.
Smithsonian curators designed “The Bias Inside Us” to illuminate the complex topic of implicit bias. Implicit bias is sometimes called “unconscious bias,” because any human may hold a bias towards another human without being aware of the bias or how it influences their actions. As Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt writes in her book “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do,” implicit bias is a “distorting lens that’s a product of both the architecture of our brain and the disparities in our society.” The exhibit is an interactive learning opportunity about the brain’s mechanics, clearly demonstrating how the brain forms a false perception. In addition to introducing the well-established science of implicit bias, “The Bias Inside Us” shows the real consequences of bias and offers empowering advice to retrain the brain.
Pablo Center, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and the Eau Claire Area School District worked together to apply to the Smithsonian in hopes that “The Bias Inside Us” would travel to our region. We see this exhibit as a valuable way to inspire reflection about bias and to foster new conversations about equity and inclusion in our community. “The Bias Inside Us” recently departed Green Bay for Eau Claire, and it will travel throughout the United States for the next four years.
We are proud that Eau Claire is one of two Wisconsin communities selected to host the “The Bias Inside Us.” The exhibit itself is provided by the Smithsonian at no cost; while Pablo Center will require reservations to view the exhibit, admission is free and tickets can be reserved on the Pablo Center website.
Lifelong learning is a strongly held value in the Chippewa Valley and we are thrilled that several local groups have already registered to attend. During the month the exhibit is on view, Eau Claire will also welcome Dr. Calvin Lai, an expert facilitator with Project Implicit, and Andreal Davis, an authority on culturally responsive education. Visit the Pablo Center website to reserve tickets to these events, and others.
We hope that you and your family, neighbors and co-workers will consider joining area students, teachers, youth groups, health care providers, faith organizations, and many more in learning from the Smithsonian during the month we have the privilege of hosting “The Bias Inside Us” at Pablo Center in Eau Claire.
Fernández, professor of Spanish and director, Latin American and Latinx Studies Program, UW-Eau Claire; Johnson, superintendent of schools, Eau Claire Area School District; Lee, community outreach and workforce development manager, Pablo Center at the Confluence; and Miller, associate professor and librarian, McIntyre Library, UW-Eau Claire are members of “The Bias Inside Us” event steering committee.