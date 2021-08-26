On Monday night, the Fall Creek Village Board held a special meeting in Village Hall that lasted nearly three hours. The meeting was attended by the board members, the village clerk-treasurer and the village administrator/public works director. Public attendance was higher than anticipated, with over 20 village residents attending, and even a few from greater Eau Claire County.
The agenda indicated the board would discuss Village Board member communication and correspondence. However, the meeting began with a public chastisement of the two most recent trustees, Karen Herbison and Karen Hurd, both of whom were elected in April. Village President Timothy Raap asked board members, “What are the traits of a village board trustee?” He asked trustees to go around the table and name different traits that they found important, with each of the members naming different traits and values that may be important. It was unclear at first why this was happening, but it quickly became obvious that the other board members were unhappy with Herbison and Hurd. The two newly elected trustees had taken the initiative to visit more than 600 homes in the village, passing out flyers to introduce themselves and share what the board has been working on, as well as asking constituents for any concerns they might have. Many on the board, however, felt that the flyers misrepresented what the board was doing, or made it seem like the efforts of multiple people were being ignored.
Emotions were running high. It was obvious to those in attendance that the Village Board was divided sharply between the newer members and the older members. One member of the board stated that he felt disrespected by the newer members, because they did not stop at his house when they introduced themselves to their constituents with fliers. Conversely, both Herbison and Hurd felt that they weren’t being listened to by the rest of the board. Overall, the mood from the greater Village Board was frustration towards the two junior members.
Multiple members of the community spoke their mind at the end. Many expressed support for Herbison and Hurd, because they appreciated being approached by members of the Village Board to see what issues mattered to them.
This public display of bickering was disheartening for many residents of Fall Creek, including myself. If our own little Fall Creek Village Board has such a difficult time putting aside personal gripes and working together for the common good of the community, what are the chances that our county, state or country can do any better?
If Fall Creek is to truly thrive, our elected officials will have to try and reconcile their personal conflicts for everyone’s sake.
Orr is an undergraduate public history major at UW-Eau Claire and a resident of Fall Creek.