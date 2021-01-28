Can you imagine, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office initiates fraud investigation of local business? The business discovered a $13,000 theft and referred the information to the sheriff’s department to investigate. Local newspaper editorials encouraged a forensic audit. Instead, at the behest of a few County Board supervisors, the sheriff initiated a forensic audit of the company. This investigation involves excessively broad subpoenas taking hundreds of hours for the business to comply with, and requests criminal investigation interviews of the employees.
Fortunately this didn’t happen. If it had, I suspect there would have been a major outcry from the business community and individual rights groups. Unfortunately, this did happen to the Eau Claire COunty Department of Human Services.
In my 33-year banking career, I earned and maintained certified fraud examiner and certified information systems auditor credentials. As a commissioned national bank examiner, I was involved in a number of fraud investigations resulting in criminal and civil convictions for bank fraud and insider abuse. These investigations focused on specific actions of the individual(s) involved, not broad fishing expeditions. My career also involved facilitating banks to improve operational risk management. Internal controls, separation of duties and reconciliation processes are critical for private and public entities to have in place to protect assets.
To refresh the facts: The DHS, following their normal internal control processes, discovered, investigated, stopped and reported an employee’s fraudulent use of $13,000 of county funds for personal spending. DHS reported this to the Eau Claire Police Department. DHS is a complex department with over 200 employees and manages numerous federal, state and local programs that support and serve county citizens. Reporting and monitoring these program funds is complex. Money is usually spent before the county gets reimbursed from these government entities, sometimes exceeding a year, requiring projections. As a result, projection errors resulted in a $1.3 million misstatement, not missing cash. Again, DHS identified, investigated and reported the error. Furthermore, the county’s internal review, external auditor, finance director and legal counsel were informed, reviewed and found no indication of fraud.
Leader-Telegram editorials last August and September encouraged the County Board to proceed with a forensic audit “to clear the air.” A few County Board supervisors, after failing to garner board approval, appear to have persuaded the sheriff to initiate a forensic investigation, spending up to $100,000 of “his” unused overtime budget (our tax dollars). Claiming there is evidence of fraud, but without indication it is broader than the $13,000 theft reported, the sheriff’s department issued broad subpoenas for years of DHS records and emails.
Leader-Telegram articles on Dec. 23 and 31 noted Eau Claire County hired local attorney Rich White to assist DHS with this investigation. For 22 years White was a prosecutor in the county's District Attorney’s Office, the last 11 as district attorney. White’s comments at the Dec. 8 County Board meeting stated these actions by the sheriff’s department are overly broad and not appropriate for the situation. They should stop immediately, and if Sheriff Ron Cramer has criminal evidence as claimed, he should follow legal judicial processes.
As noted in these articles, the 2015 Eau Claire County Treasurer, Larry Lokken, and his million-dollars-plus theft and conviction is fresh in residents’ minds. This forensic investigation stopped before all the stolen money was identified and without determining the root causes that allowed the multiyear theft to occur. As a result, Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, with the help of experts, implemented numerous steps to improve internal control processes. These actions resulted in finding, correcting and reporting the DHS theft and errors.
Controls can always be improved. These recent events support spending money to further improve budgeting, internal controls, separation of duties, cash-handling processes and reconciliation systems. Not a forensic investigation. A forensic investigation is backwards looking, like trying to drive forward while only looking in the rearview mirror. The County Board has taken actions to strengthen this area by funding, and recently hiring, a DHS operations administrator whose primary responsibilities include managing these risks. Let’s stop the fraud investigation and spend the money to strengthen internal controls, improve risk management and reduce the likelihood these types of issues occur.
Coffey, of Eau Claire, is a certified fraud examiner and information systems auditor who has worked in banking for more than three decades.