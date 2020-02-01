Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently proposed rolling back nutrition guidelines championed by Michelle Obama for public school lunches. For added dash, he made the announcement on the former first lady’s birthday. A small cruelty, I know, but so revealing of President Donald Trump’s America.
First, there was the visual: a roly-poly millionaire short-changing schoolchildren to benefit giant food corporations. (Sonny previously told Wisconsin’s struggling dairy farmers to get big or get out. Now he was telling kids to get big by loading up on fries.)
But Sonny was just following his boss’s orders. Trump doesn’t care about children one way or another. His primary target was the birthday girl. Why? Because she’s everything Trump isn’t — popular, smart and ripped enough to bench-press most presidents except our current one, who’s giving William H. Taft a run for his money.
Michelle Obama embodies the kind of success story this country used to celebrate — someone who rises from humble beginnings to prominence through hard work and smarts. The fact that Trump’s base dismisses strivers like Michelle as “elite” while embracing a $413 million trust-fund baby just shows what a topsy-turvy country we’ve become.
“When they go low, we go high” will probably be remembered as bad advice in our current climate. We used to loathe politicians who’d go after women, especially an opponent’s wife, as unmanly cads, but Trump made a career of it. You have to wonder what he’s got in store for Greta Thunberg’s birthday —burning oil fields?
But back to the collateral damage — the schoolchildren. One-third are on track to become diabetic. If you doubt this country has a weight problem, take a look at old family photographs. How many people in them are obese? Now check out the line at the supermarket.
Michelle Obama’s healthy food initiative, more veggies and less fries, was a nod to the future — a not-so-distant time when the insulin market will be going through the roof. Therein lies the saddest aspect of Trumpland. Nobody, especially his base, is optimistic about the future. What future can there be in a country that denies science, champions coal and cares so little for its children?
So when folks snicker at Michelle, it isn’t that she’s black and a woman; that’s only half the equation. It’s because she reminds them of their own lost optimism.
Hildebrand is an Eau Claire-based author whose latest book is “Long Way Round: Through the Heartland by River.”