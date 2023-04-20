With all of the items in the news lately about controversial programs and more costs, I thought it might be nice if you could hear some good news from your County Board supervisors.
So, as you know, we had several changes last year when new people were elected. This created new committee assignments and a few new ideas. As things began to get put together we started looking at our budget for the next year.
The projected debt for the year end (2021) was $104.1 million with an earlier borrow of $5.5 million to cover costs. In September, we were asked to borrow $9.5 million more for capital projects. Because the outlook had changed and we saw some other opportunities for these capital projects, without borrowing the request was turned down and we ended the year at $96.7 million of total county debt.
Our budget was finalized in November without any major cuts and even some additions. Plus a capital list of $5.8 million. Not waiting for September this year, a request to consider borrowing came to the board but again it did not gain support.
Thanks go out to the department directors, who stayed below budget and returned unspent money to the general fund as well all of the citizens and their friends who purchased locally, which created additional sales tax revenue. Our unassigned fund balance was adequate to meet all of our needs.
With excellent record keeping by our finance department, and recognition by the finance and budget committee as well as the board of supervisors, we took the steps needed to reduce our debt and tax commitments for current and future years.
By not borrowing $9.5 million in September and not borrowing $5.2 million again in March, we did not increase our total debt while making a $12.7 million payment last year and $13.1 million that will be paid this September, we will again lower that amount if no problems arise.
This is good news to the taxpayers, so thank you Eau Claire County departments and board supervisors.
Zook, of Fall Creek, represents District 6 on the Eau Claire County Board.